A brawl has reportedly occurred outside the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles where the screening of the October 7 Hamas attack organised by Israeli actor Gal Gadot is scheduled to take place. On Thursday, November 9, a video appeared on X showing some men getting into a scuffle with each other. Visegrad24, which reshared the video, alleged that anti-Israeli protestors attacked some Jews for attending the screening of the video.

The 0.53-second video of the violence was originally shared by an X user named Rabid Dentite.

Anti-Israel protesters are physically attacking Jews attending a screening of the Oct. 7th Hamas Massacre organized by actress Gal Gadot at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.



In the clip, a man wearing a white hoodie is seen assaulting people who are attempting to cross the street. When the cops arrive and attempt to apprehend him, he flees. Towards the middle of the clip, one person could be seen holding both the Israeli and the US flags. Some women can be heard shrieking in the background, and one woman wearing a pink t-shirt can be seen filming the exchange that is taking place right across the street.

The violence reportedly happened outside the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles where the screening of 47 minutes of uncensored harrowing Hamas massacre footage titled “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre” will take place this week. Besides, the screening will also take place in New York.

Israeli actor Gal Gadot is organising the event. The American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League are helping organize screenings of the footage.

The IDF reportedly collected the clip, and it has already been screened for UK journalists in London last week.

According to reports, around 120 prominent figures in Hollywood have been invited to attend the initial screening organised by Gal.

The Israeli actor, who served in the Israeli Defence Forces before pursuing acting, has not made a public statement about the screenings yet. She has, however, come under fire from Islamists and Hamas sympathisers who while choosing to overlook the terrorism inflicted by Hamas on Israeli people, criticised her for not talking about the Palestinian plight.

It may be recalled that earlier in 2021 Gal Gadot came under fire for wishing for the safety of Israelis. When the Israeli actress sent out a prayer tweet amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas and Palestinian Islamic jihadis, she received a barrage of angry and insulting responses from “liberals” and Islamists on her timeline. They accused her of being a genocide enabler. They also gave a call to boycott her movies and called her a ‘murderer’.

Meanwhile, Israeli security officials have been collecting witness testimonies to gather evidence and confirm the allegations of sexual assaults committed by Hamas terrorists during the brutal terrorist attack on 7th October. This is being done to prosecute the surviving terrorists whom Israel captured.

The Israeli police are reportedly scanning about 50,000 video files to identify the terrorist rapists. Permission to use facial recognition systems has also been granted to officials.

Moreover, captured terrorists revealed to Israeli security that they had planned to seize control of a town or a city in central Israel for a substantial amount of time and take its residents hostage. They also had plans to plant mines in the area.