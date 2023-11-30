A case of love jihad has come to light from the Isuapur police station area of Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district where a Hindu and Muslim family live side by side in a village. They shared friendly relations, however, 25-year-old man Armaan Ali from the Muslim family trapped 16-year-old Aarti Kumari from the Hindu household into a love affair after which he took her to Mumbai in 2021.

Furthermore, he lied about her age to get married in court and then compelled her to become a Muslim and named her Tamanna. Notably, he left her when she turned eighteen. The victim also charged that the couple had a baby boy who lost his life from a poisoning injection a few days after his birth and blamed her spouse for his death. She stated that the child was perfectly healthy, but black spots started appearing on his body after he was given the injection following which the infant passed away.

Police station in-charge Mihir Kumar informed that a First Information Report has been registered and an investigation is underway. The girl is currently staying with her parents in their home. She mentioned that the relationship between her and the accused was very good for a few days, but later his behaviour changed and he started assaulting her as well as pressurised her to work as a labourer.

He continued to force her into labour even when he fell sick and snatched the thirty thousand rupees she had accumulated. She added that the culprit had travelled from Mumbai with her in order to visit his grandfather’s home in Siliguri, however, he tricked her into going to Isuapur where he checked her into Bhakura Bhithi Hotel before he went missing.

She then realised that she had now reached close to her parents’ residence and relocated to live with her family. She arrived at the police station along with her mother and father to submit a complaint against the perpetrator. Her father noted that he is at a loss for how to handle his daughter. He is unable to decide whether he should keep her with them or send her to Armaan Ali’s family.