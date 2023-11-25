In anticipation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming visit, posters have surfaced in Nizamabad and Bodhan, Telangana, displaying images of Gandhi and state Congress chief Revanth Reddy. The posters allege that “Congress party killed our children”. These posters explicitly demand an apology from the Congress party.

These posters read, “You are responsible for the sacrifices. You are the one who killed our children, you have to apologise. You have to rub your nose on the ground. Electricity problems in Karnataka. No jobs. Gallows. Unemployed for the sin of voting for Congress.”

#WATCH | Nizamabad, Telangana: Protest posters on the visit of Rahul Gandhi are seen in Nizamabad and Bodhan. Posters state that 'the Congress party killed our children and demands an apology'. pic.twitter.com/s7mzODEBo8 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

As the electoral process wraps up in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, and is ongoing in Rajasthan, Telangana stands as the sole state yet to cast its votes this year. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are scheduled to address public gatherings in Telangana with the objective of unseating the BRS government led by Chief Minister KCR. Voting will take place in Telangana on 30th November. The counting of votes will take place on 3rd December.

Muslim appeasement has been the only resort to Congress and BRS in the state. Nizamabad and Bodhan have a significant population of Muslims. Many surrounding districts in Telangana were part of the Nizam state – an Islamist province in pre-independence India. AIMIM has a hold on Muslim votes here, especially in Hyderabad.

In his move to appease the Muslims, BRS president Telangana chief minister KC Rao promised an IT park for Muslims in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did nothing in his 10-year rule other than indulging in corruption for his son and state minister KT Rama Rao. This rally also took place in Armoor city in the Nizamabad district.

Nizamabad made it to the news when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a master weapons trainer associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karnataka. This arrest is linked to the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case, which involves a criminal plot devised by PFI leaders and members to recruit and radicalize young Muslim individuals. The objective of this conspiracy was to provide arms training to these individuals, encouraging them to carry out terrorist activities and ultimately establish Islamic rule in India.