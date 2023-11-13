If Israel goes down, you and I are next: The brutal Islamist persecution of Jews and why Hindus support Israel – civilisational memory

October 7, 2023, will remain etched in Israeli memory as the day of the ‘Hamas Massacre’. It was not a war on Israel – it was a brutal, vile attack on unarmed innocent citizens of a country that does not have a right to exist according to the covenant of Hamas. They believe, like most Arabs, that Jews must be eliminated and they quote their holy book to cement this argument.

The argument against Israelis by the Left begins with the argument that Jews are illegal occupants of the land of Palestinians, making us believe that there was no exodus, there was no Jew persecution and there was no Holocaust. They want us to forget that Israel has been denied the right to exist from the day it was formed. This negation of the history of persecution and denial of basic rights to Jews is embedded in the Left and Islamist ecosystem. Because we forget history easily and because there are professional academicians who have worked assiduously to make the current generations forget unimaginable crimes against a small community whose only crime is that it is largely non-violent and that it has been marked by a certain holy book as an evil community. Can there be something more ironic than this duplicity?

We have read enough, we have heard enough and saw a few clips of the 7th October genocide that Jews faced yet again. But nothing prepares you for the sheer debased, inhuman behaviour that even the worst of animals would be ashamed of.

How can someone shout “glory to one’s God” while killing, kicking, attacking unarmed people and even taking selfies? Is God really so vengeful and hateful? What kind of training must a person receive to turn him into the devil incarnate?

3000 terrorists entered 30 towns of Israel early in the morning at around 7.30 PM. They let loose a reign of terror, rape, molestation, arson and mindless killings. 1100 unarmed unprepared citizens lost their lives and many more were injured and scarred for life. Their bestiality is recorded by their own bodycams, their own mobiles and CCTVs at various points. There are recordings of people who responded to their desperate calls for help.

We see these brainwashed brutes taking selfies with severed heads, we see them hacking even dead persons to severe his head, we see heaps of bodies, entire families killed, we see bundles of charred bodies that include small children of hardly 2-3 years. We see the heads of children blown away. It is not some grim soldier of war on a battlefront, but young heavily armed youth rejoicing in these actions. We hear young men calling their families and telling their parents proudly, “Papa/Mama, your son killed Jews. I killed ten Jews with my own hands. Your son is a hero.”

What we were shown was just 10% of recordings that the Israeli defence forces have. The mayhem and madness that we saw was the short story of only 138 innocents out of 1100 killed that day. It is difficult to fathom the reason, why our left and Islamist cabal simply denies that anything like this happened.

We are told that it is the legitimate anger of Palestinians. If every persecuted community were to follow Palestinian models, what would be the reaction of these apologists to Jihadi violence? Imagine for a moment, some Kashmiri Hindu youth who had suffered unimaginable horrors had decided to take revenge. Imagine them armed with heavy sophisticated weapons, entering Muslim homes in Kashmir valley and killing them, not even molesting them; what would be the reaction of the same ‘liberals’? Imagine the persecuted Hindus of Bangladesh doing something similar. Or Armenians, or Kurds or Yazidis?

Why do we need a world order, some global rules of existence and co-existence? We can go back to the 7th century and let every person with real or imaginary grievances pick up guns and bombs? Let us destroy each other, bomb out each other and go back to the stone age?

Can the “Liberals” ever question where the billions of dollars, given as aid to Palestinians, disappear? Why were those funds used for creating terror networks and not for the education and well-being of Palestinians? When Israel withdrew from occupied territories of Palestine including removing its well-settled citizens there, why did not Palestinian leaders and their Arabian neighbours help them rebuild their lives and their nation? Why are none of the treaties honoured by Hamas and its fellow travellers?

There is no justification in a civilised world for such an uncivilised conduct.

For Israel, it is a stark question of its existence and its people. They will not allow themselves to be annihilated because some book commands some people to do the supposedly holy job. Arabs have used Palestinians as pawns to harass and debilitate Israel as they know they can’t fight it. Their efforts multiple times to finish it have failed. It is their duty to give asylum to their brethren. It is a war that Hamas has invited upon itself. It must suffer consequences.

You can’t write off a people who refused to let their collective memories of more than 2000 years die a silent death – who suffered silently with dignity to have their homeland one day. They have returned, they are not occupants. Let this reality sink in. The onus is on the Arab world to let terror advocates this simple reality and find a way of co-existence. Saudi Arabia and Israel had taken the first steps to overcome this illogical animosity of 1400 years, but this path-breaking idea is a casualty right now of some machination of third countries who are trying to play global chess from their comfortable perches thousands of miles away.

The onus is on the Palestinian people who have allowed Hamas to rule them and support them. The onus is on Islamist terrorists. They can either co-exist peacefully or take the world down with them. They have been fighting fratricidal wars for decades destroying millions of lives. Surely, the global community cannot allow this to continue.

We Bharatiyas, particularly Hindus have witnessed eight hundreds of sustained vile, inhuman violence from Islamist hordes. We are hated because we refused to be finished off. We kept fighting and have remained a living civilisation. We have lived to tell the tale of how millions were massacred mercilessly and violated in ways similar to what Jews have faced. We can identify with Israelis. It is not some ‘Hindutva’ blind support to Israel. It is our civilisational memory that makes us support Israel. We have not allowed to be brainwashed about the greatness of invaders despite negationist history being forced down our throats by leftist academics.

Israel is not fighting just its own war of survival. It is one of the fronts of multiple fronts opened by the forces thriving on violence in the hope of happiness in another promised world. If Israel goes down, you and I could be the next target. So, beware of supporting mindless violence.