In Jharkhand’s Ramgarh, girls returning home from school were surrounded by Muslim youths and forced to chant ‘Islam Zindabad’. When the girl students refused to do so, the youths attacked them with sticks and beat them up. The incident took place on Friday (24th November).

Around 24 individuals, including the girl students and boys who came to rescue them, were injured in this incident. All the injured were taken to the Ramgadh Civil Hospital for treatment. A complaint in this regard is registered at the Rajrappa police station against Mohammed Farhan, Mohammed Rehan, Mohammed Javed, Mohammed Danish, Mohammed Arshad, Mohammed Zishan, Mohammed Abuzar, Mohammed Sahil and other unidentified individuals.

The incident took place in the RB High School, Sandi at Chitarpur in the Ramgadh district of Jharkhand. The accused Muslim youths barged into the school at RB High School Sandi in Chittarpur in Ramgarh district on Friday and molested female students. When these girls and other boys in the school resisted this, they were brutally beaten by the accused. Two dozen of them were injured in this attack.

According to reports, on Thursday also, some students of the school were molested by these accused. On Friday, these molesters and a few other local goons barged into the school and molested and assaulted the female students and others who came ahead to rescue them. The aggrieved students went to the police station and created a ruckus. Station House Officer H N Singh assured action against the culprits.

Piyush Pandey, District Superintendent of Police said, “The case of assault on girl students by entering the school has come to the notice. It is under examination. Something can be said only after investigation.”

The students in the school alleged that the Muslim attackers also forced the victims to chant the slogan ‘Islam Zindabad’ and threatened that if they did not do so, they would not allow anyone to attend the school.

The police have launched a search for the accused. All the injured students were treated at the Ramgadh Civil Hospital. Regarding this matter, SDPO Kishore Rajak said, “It is too early to say anything, we are looking into the matter, and action will be taken against the guilty.” According to reports, when contacted, school principal Manoj Mitra’s mobile phone was found switched off.

The students being treated in the hospital told the media that the local Muslim youths regularly molested the female students of this school. A similar incident of molestation took place on Thursday leading to a minor altercation between the attackers and the students. The students from the Muslim community and their parents could not digest this and they came together on Friday to execute this attack.

Jharkhand state BJP president Babulal Marandi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to condemn the incident and seek clarification from the government.

रामगढ़ जिले के रजरप्पा थानान्तर्गत छतरपुर प्रखंड के आरवी हाई स्कूल की बच्चियों के साथ मुस्लिम लड़कों के द्वारा सुनियोजित ढंग से छेड़खानी और विरोध करने पर आज स्कूली बच्चों के ऊपर पथराव और हमले की घटना हैरान करने वाली है।



कुसूर बच्चियों का क्या है ?



– सिर्फ ये कि वह हिंदू धर्म की… — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) November 24, 2023

“The incident of the systematic teasing of school girls by Muslim boys and stone pelting on the girls after they protested the molestation today RV High School of Chhatarpur block under Rajrappa police station of Ramgarh district is very shocking. What is the fault of the girls? Only that they are Hindus? Or that there is a Hemant Soren government in the state that supports cruelty and criminals under the guise of religion? Girls are now feeling unsafe even in going to school. The government should clarify what kind of Jharkhand it wants to create,” Marandi tweeted in Hindi.