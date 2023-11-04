Saturday, November 4, 2023
No crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd time: Kerala High Court orders raid on all religious places to seize ‘illegal’ firecrackers

"...No crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd time as prima facie there is no commandment in any of the holy book to burst crackers for pleasing the God," the court ruled.

Kerala High Court (left), Fire Crackers (right), images via PTI and Pixabay
12

On Friday (3rd November), the Kerala High Court directed the Deputy Collector of Cochin and other districts in the State to conduct raids at all religious places and recover ‘illegal firecrackers’ with the help of the Commissioner of Police.

The matter was heard by Justice Amit Rawal of the Kerala High Court. The petitioners had sought a ban on the bursting of crackers at all places of worship. They claimed that most temples do not have explosives licences, which are issued by the District Collector under Explosive Rules.

“Even if the licences are issued, they should not be issued, for bursting causes noise and air pollution also. Crackers are busted at odd hours disturbing peace,” the court noted.

“This fact is not denied by the learned counsel representing the respondents as well as the fact that even this Court had also heard the noise of the crackers even after the midnight,” Justice Amit Rawal observed.

The Kerala High Court Judge directed the Deputy Collector to take the help of the Police Commissioner (Cochin) and seize all ‘illegal’ firecrackers from religious places in the district. At the same time, he issued directives on raids on all religious places in other districts of Kerala on Friday (3rd November).

“…No crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd time as prima facie there is no commandment in any of the holy book to burst crackers for pleasing the God,” the court ruled.

Justice Amit Rawal also called for the circulation of the court order to all District collectors in Kerala for compliance. “It is made clear that in case after todays
order if it is found or reported bursting of crackers, court may be compelled to initiate contempt proceedings,” he added.

