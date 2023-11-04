Keeping his promise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 3, wrote a letter to Akanksha Thakur, the schoolgirl who presented him with his sketch during a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker on 2nd November.

The sketch created by Akansha Thakur caught the attention of the PM while he was addressing the rally. He paused his speech and asked his security personnel to bring him the sketch. Pleased with the gesture, he requested the little girl to provide him with her address so he could send a letter to her.

Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has fulfilled his promise and written to her. His letter, a copy of which BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar shared on X, read, “Dear Akanksha, Good luck and blessings. The sketch you brought to Kanker’s program has reached me. Thank you very much for this loving expression.”

This letter from our PM @narendramodi ji to young #Akansha who attended a program of PMs to present a sketch to him – a touching gesture of encouragement to a young Indian 🙏🏻#NewIndia4YoungIndia #NewIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Lq7VYYk5AM — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 4, 2023

Modi encouraged her to study and be successful in life. “May you move forward with great success and bring glory to your family, society and country with your successes. With best wishes for your future.”



PM Modi mentioned the prominent role of female youngsters in the upcoming years and noted, “The next 25 years are going to be important for young daughters like you. In these years, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will fulfil their dreams and provide a new direction for the future of the country.”



He emphasised, “India’s daughters are the bright future of the country. This affection and belongingness that I receive from all of you is my strength in the service of the nation. Our aim has been to build a healthy, safe and well-equipped nation for our daughters.”

He remarked that the people of Chhattisgarh have always showered him with love and taken part in India’s development. “I have always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh. The people of the state have also contributed enthusiastically to the path of progress of the country.”

Notably, the Prime Minister had observed the young girl with a drawing of himself in her hand during his 2nd November rally in Chhattisgarh. He had thanked her for the sweet effort and told her to jot down her address on it so that he could write to her.

VIDEO | Akansha Thakur, a schoolgirl, gifted PM Modi a sketch of him, during an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker earlier today.



The BJP stalwart had conveyed, “Daughter, I have seen the picture. You did incredibly well. You have my blessing. However, you would exhaust out. You’ve been standing for a long time. You should sit down. I request the police personnel to take the image from the little girl and it would reach me. Note down your address on it. I would definitely write you a letter.”

Following the PM’s instructions, the security personnel present there took the sketch from the girl after she noted her name and address.