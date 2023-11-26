Shahid Hussain – a tailor in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – killed his wife by stabbing her neck with scissors. The reason for the murder is said to be not giving money to eat chicken fries. Police have arrested Shahid Hussain and sent him to jail. The matter is being investigated and further legal action is underway. The incident took place on Saturday (25th November).

According to Ghaziabad police, this case is from the Loni police station area. Here, 50-year-old Shahid Hussain (son of Makdoom Hussain) lives near 100-feet Road in Prem Nagar. He is a tailor by profession and runs his business from his own house. For this, he has installed sewing 3 machines in the house. Shahid’s daughters also help in their father’s work.

Shahid had borrowed Rs 600 from his wife Noor Bano to buy yarn etc for his shop. On Saturday, Shahid received an order from a customer to sew some clothes. Shahid had taken Rs 2,000 in advance from the customer who ordered pyjamas and repaid his wife’s loan of Rs 600.

आज दि0 24..11.23 को थाना लोनी पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि प्रेम नगर क्षेत्र मे शाहिद हुसैन पुत्र मकदूम हुसैन ने अपनी पत्नी नूर बानो उम्र 46 वर्ष को कैंची मार दी है जिन्हे उपचार हेतु जीटीबी अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां पर डाक्टर ने उन्हे मृत घोषित कर दिया । पुलिस द्वारा शाहिद हुसैन को 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dOKty3FSFQ — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) November 24, 2023

After a while, when Shahid felt like eating chicken fries, he again demanded money from his wife Noor Bano. Noor Bano refused to give money to her husband, which led to an argument between the two. But after a while, Noor Bano ordered chicken fries herself. However, Noor Bano’s children refused to eat it. Shahid and Noor Bano once again started fighting over this matter.

The argument escalated between the husband and wife, and he took his scissors and struck her on her neck with it. Realising what he had done, Shahid Hussain fled from the house, and his son and daughter took their mother to the hospital.

Noor Bano’s son admitted his mother to GTB Hospital in Delhi but the victim died there. The police apprehended Shahid on 25th November and sent him to jail after necessary legal action. According to media reports, the deceased woman’s sons Arsalan and Shahnawaz have accused their father of coming home drunk on the night of the incident. They also said that their mother was very upset with this habit.