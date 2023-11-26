Sunday, November 26, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGhaziabad: Tailor Shahid Hussain kills his wife by stabbing her in the neck with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Tailor Shahid Hussain kills his wife by stabbing her in the neck with scissors for refusing to give money to eat chicken fries

Noor Bano refused to give money to her husband to buy chicken fries, but then ordered the same for herself, leading to arguments that resulted in Shahid Hussain stabbing her with his scissors

OpIndia Staff
Shahid Hussain
Shahid Hussain is arrested by Ghaziabad. Image Source: X handle of Ghaziabad police
12

Shahid Hussain – a tailor in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – killed his wife by stabbing her neck with scissors. The reason for the murder is said to be not giving money to eat chicken fries. Police have arrested Shahid Hussain and sent him to jail. The matter is being investigated and further legal action is underway. The incident took place on Saturday (25th November).

According to Ghaziabad police, this case is from the Loni police station area. Here, 50-year-old Shahid Hussain (son of Makdoom Hussain) lives near 100-feet Road in Prem Nagar. He is a tailor by profession and runs his business from his own house. For this, he has installed sewing 3 machines in the house. Shahid’s daughters also help in their father’s work.

Shahid had borrowed Rs 600 from his wife Noor Bano to buy yarn etc for his shop. On Saturday, Shahid received an order from a customer to sew some clothes. Shahid had taken Rs 2,000 in advance from the customer who ordered pyjamas and repaid his wife’s loan of Rs 600.

After a while, when Shahid felt like eating chicken fries, he again demanded money from his wife Noor Bano. Noor Bano refused to give money to her husband, which led to an argument between the two. But after a while, Noor Bano ordered chicken fries herself. However, Noor Bano’s children refused to eat it. Shahid and Noor Bano once again started fighting over this matter.

The argument escalated between the husband and wife, and he took his scissors and struck her on her neck with it. Realising what he had done, Shahid Hussain fled from the house, and his son and daughter took their mother to the hospital.

Noor Bano’s son admitted his mother to GTB Hospital in Delhi but the victim died there. The police apprehended Shahid on 25th November and sent him to jail after necessary legal action. According to media reports, the deceased woman’s sons Arsalan and Shahnawaz have accused their father of coming home drunk on the night of the incident. They also said that their mother was very upset with this habit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Watch: ‘AICC Ka Neta Bol Raha Hai’ – Congress President abuses party supporters in Telangana, asks them to shut up or leave

OpIndia Staff -

Revisiting 26/11: When son of Mahesh Bhatt was told by American terrorist David Headley to not go to South Mumbai

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttarakhand: Occultist Ali Hassan kills his two daughters claiming they were infected by paranormal elements, parents, brothers and sister arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Bus conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma – whom Lareb Hashmi tried to behead for ‘blasphemy’ – hails from a poor family, colleagues paying hospital bills, Hashmi...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

‘We are expecting to sign peace accord’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh says government in advance talks with Imphal Valley-based insurgent group

OpIndia Staff -

Men and women not equal, women need men: Bollywood actress Neena Gupta calls feminist movement ‘faltu’  

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Former Royal Canadian Mounted Police intelligence head found guilty of leaking state secrets that benefitted Hezbollah

OpIndia Staff -

Washington Post and BBC falsely claim the Dublin attacker was not an immigrant – here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit eunuch forced to convert to Islam by Muslim transgenders, assaulted when refused; Kaushar Ali and two others booked

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Odisha: 21-yr-old girl murdered, cut into 31 pieces and buried in a forest, suspected to be killed by a man and his wife over...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com