On Monday (25th December), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha came down heavily on the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asking why he is silent on the ‘Bharat Todo’ plot. Highlighting anti-Hindi and anti-Sanatan remarks by allies of the Congress party, Kavitha firmly demanded that Rahul Gandhi should come out and prove that he is not anti-Hindu and anti-poor.

The BRS leader lambasted Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent over the DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s controversial ‘Hindi speakers clean toilet‘ remark. She argued that his silence on the hateful remarks against Sanatan Dharma and Hindi-speaking states shows that his Bharat Jodo Yatra was a ‘PR stunt’.

Speaking with news agency PTI on DMK MP’s remarks against Hindi speakers and Biharis, Kavitha said, “It is not about one particular party’s views, it is about how these kinds of statements are going to disturb the fabric of our nation and which alliance is this particular party a part of. It is a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which is led by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress.”

VIDEO | "It is not about one particular party's views, it is about how these kinds of statements are going to disturb the fabric of our nation and which alliance is this particular party a part of. It is a part of the INDIA alliance which is led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress. Rahul… pic.twitter.com/IdjrwUZy3O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2023

She also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the Sanatana Dharma comments made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin where he likened it to diseases.

She added, “Rahul Gandhi continuously keeps making a lot of statements about Bharat Jodo Yatra where he is constantly trying to unite the nation. Now, it looks like a PR stunt because he should have stood up, and spoken when comments were made on Sanatana Dharma, which has hurt Hindu sentiments.”

The BRS leader highlighted the derogatory remarks made by DMK MP inside the Parliament where he referred to the Hindi-speaking states as Gaumutra states. She noted that from time to time, such anti-Hindi and anti-Sanatan rants from DMK leaders and their allies have been coming to the fore which create a divide and hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Taking a jibe and calling him ‘Election Gandhi’, Kavitha demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should make his stand clear on these divisive remarks.

She asserted that as the National Parliamentary elections are near, at least now Rahul Gandhi should make it clear that he is not anti-Hindu, anti-poor and anti-labour.

Later, in an interview with news agency ANI, Kavitha asserted that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders were making such divisive remarks for votebank politics stressing that these remarks ultimately divide the country “in ways which we cannot imagine”.

She noted, “If Rahul Gandhi had reacted to the Sanatana Dharma controversy, such statements wouldn’t have been made by others. These statements should not be taken lightly. And you are talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra and uniting the nation.”

She also slammed the Congress party over the hijab row in Karnataka and charged that the grand old party is confused and does not implement what it promises.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "…Congress forgets all promises as soon as it wins elections. They promised to provide 6 guarantees in Karnataka but nothing has been done as of now. They promised to lift the hijab ban in educational institutions in… pic.twitter.com/2iu3Uenpj5 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

She emphasised, “Congress forgets all promises as soon as it wins elections. They promised to provide six guarantees in Karnataka, but nothing has been done as of now. They promised to lift the hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka, but now seem confused about it. They do not implement what they promise. It is in their DNA.”

I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders disparaging remarks on Sanatan and Hindi-speakers

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made vile remarks against Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) and called for its complete eradication. The Congress ally, and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Stalin Jr. equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Malaria and Corona and blatantly asserted that eternal Dharma should not be opposed rather Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated.

However, Udhayanidhi Stalin is not the only I.N.D.I. alliance leader who has launched a tirade against Sanatan Dharma. Several leaders from CPI(M), Congress, SP, RJD, and VCK among others also gave hate speeches against Sanatan Dharma.

During the Winter Session of Parliament, DMK MP Senthil Kumar made the pejorative ‘gaumutra’ remark to mock the Hindi-speaking states in the Northern part of India and referred to states in the Hindi heartland as “Gaumutra states”.

In an old video that recently resurfaced, Dayanidhi Maran made disparaging remarks against migrants coming from Hindi-speaking states to Tamil Nadu stating that “Hindi-speaking people are cleaning toilets and roads for us.”

The only response from DMK to this video of DMK MP’s slander of our friends in UP & Bihar is that this video is old.



How does it change while DMK, a party built on divisive principles, continues to use such language even today?



Recently, on the floor of the Parliament, a DMK… https://t.co/O86HIDjicN pic.twitter.com/hwSXUCdP28 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 24, 2023

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai highlighted that the DMK’s hatred for Hindi-speaking states had a long history and a continuing one. For this, he highlighted several instances of DMK leaders’ hateful remarks against Hindi-speaking communities and Biharis in particular.