Monday, December 25, 2023
Updated:

So what if video is old?’ Annamalai highlights DMK’s habitual hatred against Hindi-speaking people, Biharis even as party leaders, AltNews try to whitewash

Their only excuse was the said video clip was not recent but 'old'. It is not understood how hate speech becomes ok if it is old, or what the exact number of months and weeks after which a hateful sentence targeting a specific community or state stops becoming hateful.

OpIndia Staff
K Annamalai slams DMK for trying to whitewash Dayanidhi Maran's hateful comments
TN BJP chief K Annamalai and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, images via India Today and Livemint
3

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has lambasted the state’s ruling DMK over their lame excuses for the hateful statements given by their MP Dayanidhi Maran.

In a post on X, K Annamalai wrote, “The only response from DMK to this video of DMK MP’s slander of our friends in UP & Bihar is that this video is old. How does it change while DMK, a party built on divisive principles, continues to use such language even today? “

He further stated, “Recently, on the floor of the Parliament, a DMK MP called Northern states Gaumutra States; what has changed in DMK? The Dimwits in DMK IT wing continue to use this language even today and are encouraged by a Minister who is spearheading these abusers.”

Annamalai was highlighting the habit of DMK leaders to issue hateful, divisive, and derogatory statements against the people, language, and culture of Northern India. He also shared a 2020 tweet from DMK minister TRB Raja, where he was using derogatory language for people from Bihar.

During the current winter session in the parliament, DMK MP Senthil Kumar had spoken like the Pulwama terrorist when he stated that the BJP could win in only the ‘Gaumutra states’. He used the term to describe the Hindi heartland states.

K Annamalai’s statement comes after the rapid excuses spree by DMK leaders and supporters on social media after a video of Dayanidhi Maran went viral recently.

In the video clip, Maran said, “Hindi-speaking people are cleaning toilets and roads for us”.

DMK’s open hatred against North Indians, Hindi-speaking people, and even Hindus in general

DMK leaders are not new to displaying their hatred against North Indians, Hindi-speaking people, and Hindus in general.

Earlier this year, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin went on a tirade against Sanatan Dharma on social media. On September 2, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting.” 

The general premise of Dravidian politics is to spread hatred against North Indians, Hindi speakers, and Sanatana Dharma, as the DMK ministers have often done.

DMK, and Md Zubair from Alt News come up with bizarre excuses against hate speech

It is notable here that after the video of Dayanidhi Maran went viral, several DMK leaders, and Md Zubair from Alt News have tried to come up with bizarre excuses to ‘fact check’ the clip. Their only excuse was the said video clip was not recent but ‘old’. It is not understood how hate speech becomes ok if it is old, or what the exact number of months and weeks after which a hateful sentence targeting a specific community or state stops becoming hateful.

It is notable here that while the DMK, Congress, and some other Opposition parties are trying hard to present the I.N.D.I.Alliance as a united alliance representing pan-India parties united against the BJP, the DMK’s hateful politics that has been prevalent in Tamil Nadu for decades is coming back again and again to haunt the alliance.

Udaynidhi Stalin’s statement equating the Sanatana Dharma with diseases like dengue, and malaria that need to be eradicated had caused massive embarrassment for the alliance and even caused political damage, as was seen in the results of the recently concluded assembly elections in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Soon after the election loss of Congress, Udaynidhi Stalin gave a statement saying his words were ‘twisted by the BJP’ and he never meant what he said.

In the I.N.D.I. Alliance meeting recently, the faultlines were again visible when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told DMK leaders that Hindi is the national language and they should learn it.

