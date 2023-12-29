A shocking case of love jihad has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where a 20-year-old young man named Danish was arrested after he trapped a 14-year-old girl in a relationship by promising her the world on social media under the pretext of a Hindu name. Afterwards, he kidnapped and kept her hostage when she fell into his web, and raped her multiple times.

Furthermore, Danish forced the minor Hindu girl to consume beef and perform namaz. Furthermore, she was beaten if she refused to follow the orders. She was also taken to a Mosque and her name was changed to Muskaan Khan. The accused used to send pictures of bungalows and cars to the minor on Instagram and presented himself as extremely wealthy. However, he lived with his family in a one-room slum built on a drain. He kept the victim hostage there and would sexually assault her as his family slept as well as threatened her if she made any noise.

The matter pertained to the Chakeri police station area of Kanpur where Danish, son of Gulfam, called a 14-year-old girl to meet him on 22nd October 2023 and abducted her as well as took her captive in Maikupurwa after she arrived at the location. He raped her for two months while she made several unsuccessful attempts at escaping during this period. On 30th December the perpetrator planned to convert her to Islam and marry her against her wishes. Meanwhile, Hindu organisations such as Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal learned about the incident and rescued her with the help of locals.

The father disclosed that on that fateful day, he was enjoying himself with his family after returning from the office when his daughter received a call after which she left, leading the family to believe that she had gone to the bathroom. However, when didn’t return for a long time, they looked for her but were unable to locate her and were unaware of her ordeal for the entire time. He reached the police station to lodge a complaint and demanded justice for his child.

The girl’s father, who works in a factory, said that Danish was contacting the girl for three months on social media. He then lured her to go with her and then kept her captive.

A Hindu activist informed, “During Ramnavami or Navratri, an underage girl came in contact with a boy named Danish on Instagram. He used to communicate with her under a Hindu pseudonym. She was pleased by the numerous photos he shared of himself in opulent homes and cars. She went to meet him at his place where the offender and his mother Maksooda invited her to stay with them for a few days before taking her as their prisoner. He started using her phone after they damaged her SIM card. She tried to contact her family numerous times but Maksooda used to lock the youngster inside the house whenever she went outside.”

He added, “She wanted to flee but failed. Meanwhile, they brought her to a Mosque and served her cow and buffalo meat, per the statement of the girl. She was even given the new name Muskaan Khan. We were tipped off about the instance and showed up at the scene along with her family as well as other people of the region and found her but Danish had already absconded from there.” He unveiled that the culprit sexually violated her in the same room he shared with his parents and sister and added, “The minor’s mother has submitted an application and we have asked for a proper legal investigation based on the former’s testimony.”

“Durga Vahini worker living near Maikupurwa informed about the situation after which Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members went to the spot. The terrified girl initially spoke in support of the culprit before breaking down in tears and narrating the horrifying events,” mentioned Anand Singh who is the District Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad while talking to the media.

He charged, “The accused and his family gave her meat to eat and claimed that with this she would become Muslim from Hindu and be married. They made her pray every day and assaulted her if she objected. One day he brought a cleric along with his journalist friend and discussed about marriage on 30th December.” However, she was saved by his team of Hindu activists and others.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP)-East of the Kanpur Commissionerate, Danish has been apprehended and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections while further inquiry is underway.

थाना चकेरी में एक व्यक्ति द्वारा सूचना दी गई कि उसकी पुत्री जो 22 Oct को चली गई थी वो 29.12.23 को वापस आ गई है उसने बताया कि वह किसी लड़के के साथ चली गयी थी,पिता की तहरीर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए 01 व्यक्ति को हिरासत में लेकर कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

Byte-ADCP East@uppolice pic.twitter.com/RNo0sNRKs5 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) December 29, 2023

In her complaint, the victim stated to Hindu outfits that Danish had shared images of automobiles and houses on Instagram. He liked to capture and send out images while standing around the bungalow. However, he brought her to a shack where he resided with his family. with only a curtain hanging over it.