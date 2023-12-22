Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun sheltered in the United States has mocked the terrorist attack in Rajouri on Friday, 22nd December. Four Army personnel were martyred in the attack and two soldiers have been injured.

In a press release issued under the banner ‘Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front (KKRF)’, Pannun justified and even celebrated the ambush on two military vehicles in Rajouri which occured on 21st December. The note has been shared on social media platform X.

High time @PMOIndia questions @SecBlinken on this statement of US protected terrorist pic.twitter.com/ewUFjVORdM — saket साकेत ಸಾಕೇತ್ 🇮🇳 (@saket71) December 22, 2023

The subject line on the press note read, “Ambush on Indian Soldiers Is “Consequence” of India’s Violence Against Kashmiris”. The note is dated same as the date of the terrorist attack.

Referring to Kashmir as “India occupied”, Pannun blamed the presence of the Indian Army and accused it of “genocidal violence”. Speaking the Pakistani ISI’s language, Pannun called for a referendum.

Giving the example of banned terrorist outfit “Sikh For Justice” Khalistan referendum aimed to separate Punjab from India, Pannun called on terrorists to organise a “Kashmiri Independence Referendum”.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is mentioned as co-spokesperson of KKRF in the press release.

A record of threats issued by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against India and Hindus

A day after the Parliament security breach on 13th December, SFJ released a poster showing Pannun standing with a photo of the attack and text annoucing a reward for the accused.

The terrorist announced Rs 10 lakh in legal aid for the four accused in the Parliament security breach incident.

On 18th November, the terrorist issued another threat to shutdown the ICC World Cup final between Indian and Australia in Ahmedabad.

On 4th November, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video issuing threats to the Indian government. He threatened to blow up an Air India flight and appealed to Sikhs in the world not to travel by Air India from 19th November onward, saying that it can be life-threatening.

An FIR was filed against him on 29th September for issuing threats ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

He also threatened Canadian Hindus in September amid the tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

How Khalistani Pannun works with ISI to stir the separatist movement in India

On September 23, National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated the properties of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Sector 15 C Chandigarh.

As per a dossier shared by the NIA with other agencies in the world, Pannun wants to create Khalistan by cutting Punjab and parts of Himachal and other states and divide India into multiple parts.

The dossier noted that Pannun “has challenged the unity and integrity of India by audio messages” and “wants to create a separate country for people of Kashmir… and create a Muslim country”.

It added, “wants to seduce the Muslims (and) create a Muslim country that he wants to name as ‘Democratic Republic of Urdustan’, and that he is radicalising people in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the latter’s separation from the Indian Union.”