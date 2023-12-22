Turtles contribute significantly to ocean ecosystems by maintaining healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs, which provide critical habitats for other marine life. They also play a significant role in the balance of marine food webs and the transfer of nutrients from water to land. Unfortunately, many of the turtle species have become critically endangered and are losing lives as a result of human activities.

For instance, around 800 Olive Ridley sea turtles died on a beach in Odisha after getting stuck in fishing nets in 2021. Many dead turtles bore injuries, which pointed to the possibility of them being trapped in a trawl or gill net. In Kasaragod, Kerala on 5th June this year, 56 turtles were found burnt to death following a fire at a wetland in Madavayal near Pilicode. In Mumbai, in January this year, dozens of turtles died due to deliberate poisoning last year. As per the locals, the turtles were illegally staying in the lake and were eating the fish so they were poisoned.

Humans at times, fail to realize that the extinction of turtles is causing harm to the marine biodiversity and that conservation of turtles is crucial to help conserve biodiversity and to maintain natural balance.

The migration of sea turtles is a biological phenomenon that has intrigued scientists for decades. We are yet to fully understand how sea turtles manage to find their way through thousands of miles across oceans of the world and come to the same beach generation after generation.

Odisha’s coastal areas, especially the mouth of some rivers in the state are crucial nesting grounds for Olive Ridley turtles. Every year, lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles come to lay their eggs on the beaches. The turtle mothers go back. When the eggs hatch, the hatchlings start another epic voyage across the sea to their habitats across the oceans, only to come back as adults to the very same beach where they had hatched.

To welcome, and provide a safe nesting to these ocean guests, the Odisha govt and the center go to extraordinary lengths.

The Odisha government and the Central Government have together imposed a prohibitory ban on sea fishing activity within 20 km of the coast in Kendrapara, Odisha where the Olive Ridley turtles come ashore to nest and lay eggs.

Odisha imposes ban on fishing activity to allow turtles nest on beaches

According to the reports, the ban has been imposed from the 1st of November and will remain in force until 31st May 2024. As per the forest department official, the areas notified include the sea around the mouths of the rivers Dhamara, Devi, and Rusikulya to guarantee the safety of marine animals such as Olive Ridley turtles during the nesting and breeding season.

Olive Ridley (Wion news)

Every year, the prohibition is tightened as more turtles are killed by becoming entangled in fishing nets or being hit by the propellers of fishing trawlers. The annual measure will remain in effect in the Olive Ridley turtle habitation corridors by the provisions of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, government officials have informed.

The female Olive Ridley turtles essentially invade the nesting beaches typically at the dead of the night for laying eggs – a phenomenon which is called ‘Arribada’, which means ‘arrival by the sea’ in Spanish.

. Turtles leave the nesting area after laying their eggs to return to the deep sea. After 45-60 days, hatchlings emerge from the eggs. It is a rare natural occurrence in which baby turtles grow without their mothers before being released into the sea.

As of now, the Olive Ridley turtles have started arriving on the coastal waters. Officials have spotted them mating in the coastal waters. The ‘Arribada’ will start in a few weeks.

Our guests have arrived. Mass mating of Olive Ridley have started off the coast of Odisha at Rushikulya & Gahiramatha rookery.

Arribada, meaning “arrival by sea”, for mass nesting is few weeks away only. pic.twitter.com/Eqmf1SqAST — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 16, 2023

The state decides to compensate the fishermen with one-time livelihood assistance

Olive Ridley turtles turn up in lakhs for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year. They lay eggs in en-mass at the Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara strict, the Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam, and the Devi river mouth in Puri.

In addition to Coast Guard personnel, a multi-layered state-sponsored patrolling exercise involving forest, fisheries, and marine police would also be implemented during the prohibition period. In Bhadrak, Rajnagar, Puri, and Berhampur, the state’s four wildlife divisions, 61 on-shore camps, and five offshore camps have been established to guarantee efficient patrolling. The patrolling teams for the forests and fisheries will be flanked by the armed police constabulary.

Thirteen trawlers, support boats, and five high-speed boats have further been called into action to stop illicit marine fishing in restricted areas.

Notably, the fishing prohibition will have an impact on over 10,600 fishing families. So, the state government has decided to give each of the impacted fishermen’s families a one-time livelihood assistance of Rs 15,500 to make up for the loss of their income. The Gahirmatha coast, which is hailed as the largest habitation corridor of Olive Ridley turtles, has a complete year-round ban on sea fishing. Given the population of turtles, it has been granted the designation of marine sanctuary.

Seven different species of sea turtles

Sea turtles have traveled great distances throughout the world’s oceans for over 100 million years, playing a crucial role in maintaining the equilibrium of marine habitats. From the sandy beaches of the Eastern Pacific to the vibrant reefs of the Coral Triangle and the shallow seagrass beds of the Indian Ocean, seven distinct species of sea (or marine) turtles inhabit our ocean waters. Although sea turtles are highly migratory animals, they spend the majority of their lives in the ocean. At times, they come ashore to nest or bask.

The seven species, most of which stand endangered today are Leatherback, Loggerhead, Green turtle, Flatback, Hawksbill, Kemp’s Ridley, and Olive Ridley. Among these Leatherback, Loggerhead, and Olive Ridley have become vulnerable whereas Green Turtle, Hawksbill, and Kemp’s Ridley have become critically endangered. As per the research report by World Wild Life, hundreds and thousands of members of these species are lost each year to incidental capture during fishing, overharvesting, and illegal trade.

Image- World Wild Life

Human activity has shifted the odds against the survival of these ancient mariners during the past 200 years. Sea turtles are killed for their meat, eggs, skin, and shells. they are also overfished and subject to poaching. In addition, they have to deal with habitat degradation and unintentional bycatch in fishing gear. Turtle nesting sites are impacted by climate change since it changes the temperature of the sand, which in turn affects the sex of the hatchlings. Three of the seven species of sea turtles that are currently recognized are critically endangered which is a fact to worry about.

Considering the given status, the Central government has also stepped up to conserve the species and not disturb them during their nesting period.

Hawksbill turtle (World Wild Life)

DRDO decides to stop missile testing to save turtles

Earlier this month, India’s top military research and development organization, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), decided to suspend missile testing at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha from January to March 2024 to give the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle species a strong chance of surviving. The said decision was made by a committee headed by Odisha chief secretary P K Jena. The Integrated Test Range at the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha is where many of India’s missiles and weapons systems are tested. All testings have now been suspended for 3 months so that Olive Ridley turtles are not disturbed.

As per a Times of India report, the Coast Guard and Army will also patrol the coast to prevent fishing boats and trawlers from approaching the small stretches of sand that are near bays and estuaries, where turtles lay their eggs.

The chief secretary stated that the committee emphasized the necessity of sending out advisories to businesses, establishments, and industrial buildings along the coast to adhere to outdoor lighting laws. The director of the Integrated Testing Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore has further been urged by the wildlife division to make space available for the establishment of temporary forest camps outside Abdul Kalam Island’s perimeter.

Representative Image (India Today)

“The DRDO will also nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with the forest department for the safety of the Olive Ridleys,” an official was quoted as saying.

Conclusion: Disturbance to even one nesting beach could have huge repercussions on the entire population

Marine turtles are an essential component of marine ecosystems. Seagrass beds and coral reefs that support commercially valuable species like prawns, lobster and tuna are kept healthy with their assistance. Sea turtles are the living embodiment of a class of reptiles that have roamed our oceans for the past 100 million years. Turtles are highly valued both as tourist attractions and cultural icons.

Five of the seven species can be found worldwide, primarily in tropical and subtropical waters. The ranges of the remaining two species, however, are quite small: the Flatback turtle is primarily found in northern Australia and southern Papua New Guinea, while the Kemp’s Ridley is primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico.

With this broad global turtle picture, it is important for India to conserve the vulnerable turtle species that are also on the verge of becoming extinct now. Olive Ridley’s vulnerable status comes from the fact that they nest in a very small number of places, and therefore any disturbance to even one nest beach could have huge repercussions on the entire population.

It’s just a question of a few months until they settle completely. The fishermen and the locals who unknowingly or deliberately cause harm to the species must understand the core and work towards peaceful co-existence. It is then that India will have a robust ocean ecosystem maintained by healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs, which ultimately will provide critical habitats for other marine life.

A sight that casts magical spell year after year👍



Nearly 2 crore plus olive Ridley hatchlings have emerged & made their way to sea from half of about 4 lakh nesting at Nasi-2 islands, Gahirmatha rookery Odisha.



The spectacle continues. Early morning video. pic.twitter.com/C0IKTWNCko — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 8, 2020

With sustainable and inclusive efforts from the state and central government, and with the help of local people, the coasts of Odisha are eagerly waiting for the annual guests to arrive in large numbers and have a safe nesting season. The government officials and volunteers will then put all their efforts into ensuring safe hatching for the millions of eggs on the beaches. When the little hatchlings leave the beach to swim thousands of miles back to their home waters, the same beaches will wish them a safe voyage, and safe growing years, and hope they come back as adults again.