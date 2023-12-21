Thursday, December 21, 2023
Pakistan: Family of minor Hindu girl alleges Sajid forcefully converted her to Islam and performed Nikah with her, forged affidavit to hide her age

Sajid Hussian married her after her conversion, using a forged affidavit to claim that the minor girl converted of her own free will. He manipulated her age in the affidavit to prove that she was not underage.

Minor Hindu girl abducted, forcefully converted to Islam and made to perform Nikah with her abductor Sajid in Sindh, Pakistan (Images posted by Faraz Pervaiz on his X handle)
In continuance of the unending atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan, yet another underage Hindu girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Sindh province. The victim identified as Indra Deewan, the daughter of Gyan Mal, was abducted by an Islamist named Sajid Hussain.

Sajid kidnapped her from her hometown in Tando Jam in Sindh’s Hyderabad. Subsequently, he converted her to Islam and gave her a new name, Naimat. Sajid Hussian married her after her conversion, using a forged affidavit to claim that the minor girl converted of her own free will. He manipulated her age in the affidavit to prove that she was not underage.

According to the affidavit posted on X by a Pakistani Christian named Faraz Pervaiz, Indra’s age is stated as 19 years in the forged affidavit dated December 15, 2023. However, the victim’s real age is confirmed as 16 in her school certificates presented by her parents. The Hindu girl’s date of birth as per the school certificates is June 2nd, 2007.

As can be read in the forged affidavit, it is claimed that the victim confirmed that she is a “virgin” Muslim lady aged about 19 years “having full Mature understand and Know the Rights and wrong of Life in it totality.”

The affidavit further mentions that the victim’s parents wanted to marry their daughter off to some other person, however, she refused the comply and was adamant about marrying the accused Sajid Hussain. It adds that Indra now Naimat confirms that she was not kidnapped by anyone and that she made her choice out of free will without any coercion, fraud, duress and harassment.

Following the victim’s conversion to Islam and Nikah, her abductor Sajid filed a counter-FIR against her parents struggling to retrieve their daughter. Sajid claimed that the girl’s parents threatened to murder him and Naimat (Indra). Sajid claimed that the victim’s family were opposed to Indra’s conversion to Islam and Nikah and were threatening them to dissolve the marriage and send the girl back to her family otherwise they implicate him in false cases using their power and money.

Knowing that power is the last thing the persecuted Hindus have in Pakistan, the veracity of these claims made by the abductor is questionable.

Kidnappings and forced conversions of Hindu girls to Islam in Sindh have become a matter of grave concern for Pakistani Hindus. There has been an upsurge in such cases in Sindh in recent months, with lower courts overwhelmed with applications from afflicted parents demanding justice and the return of their abducted children.

Not a day goes by in Pakistan when in some parts of the country a Hindu girl or those belonging to other religious minorities including Sikhs are not abducted and converted. It is also common for a Pakistani court to hand over the converted victim to her abductor instead of delivering justice and protecting the right to practice her original faith and her dignity. OpIndia has documented countless such cases wherein Hindu girls have been abducted and forcibly converted in Pakistan.

