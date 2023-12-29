The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape has thanked the Narendra Modi-led-Indian government for swiftly sending humanitarian aid in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in West New Britain.

In a statement, James Marape said, “I thank Prime Minister Modi for the generous help, within a short period of time, as soon as he received my request for assistance.”

“This reflects India’s commitment to supporting relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in West New Britain, and echoes the sentiments of friendship and partnership,” he added.

Just in: Papua New Guinea James Marape thanks PM Modi for "swift response to the urgent request" in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption. India had sent $1MN assistance. Relief includes tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, water storage tanks etc https://t.co/WYHjElftWL pic.twitter.com/rKMYn2XxQH — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 29, 2023

The development took place after the Indian government sent approximately 11 tonnes of disaster relief material and 6 tonnes of medical aid, worth $1 million. The relief aid was handed over by the First Secretary of the High Commissioner of India, Ravindra Nath, to the Papua New Guinea government.

The disaster relief material comprised of tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, and water storage tanks, whereas medical aid includes essential medicines, surgical items, and sanitary pads.

A major volcanic eruption on Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea erupted on November 20 and forced the evacuation of over 26,000 people and created urgent humanitarian needs.

Indian High Commission to PNG @ind_png First Secretary Ravindra Nath (right) handing over the supplies to Oil Palm Minister and Nakanai MP, Francis Maneke, at Jackson International Airport. Relief supplies in the aftermath of Indian assistance. pic.twitter.com/YgP3B2tdFK — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 29, 2023

India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as it did in the wake of the earthquake that jolted the region in 2018 and the volcanic eruption in 2019.

On 21st May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Papua New Guinea after attending the G7 meeting in Japan. While receiving him at the airport, Papua New Guinea’s prime minister James Marape displayed a surprising gesture by touching his feet.

This was followed by a hug between the two counterparts, after which PM Modi was introduced to other officials. Prime Minister Modi received a very warm welcome in the island country as he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the nation.