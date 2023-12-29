Friday, December 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsI thank PM Modi for generous help: Papua New Guinea PM thanks Indian govt...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

I thank PM Modi for generous help: Papua New Guinea PM thanks Indian govt for swiftly sending relief aid after volcanic eruption

India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as it did in the wake of the earthquake that jolted the region in 2018 and the volcanic eruption in 2019.

OpIndia Staff
10

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape has thanked the Narendra Modi-led-Indian government for swiftly sending humanitarian aid in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in West New Britain.

In a statement, James Marape said, “I thank Prime Minister Modi for the generous help, within a short period of time, as soon as he received my request for assistance.”

“This reflects India’s commitment to supporting relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in West New Britain, and echoes the sentiments of friendship and partnership,” he added.

The development took place after the Indian government sent approximately 11 tonnes of disaster relief material and 6 tonnes of medical aid, worth $1 million. The relief aid was handed over by the First Secretary of the High Commissioner of India, Ravindra Nath, to the Papua New Guinea government.

The disaster relief material comprised of tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, and water storage tanks, whereas medical aid includes essential medicines, surgical items, and sanitary pads.

A major volcanic eruption on Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea erupted on November 20 and forced the evacuation of over 26,000 people and created urgent humanitarian needs.

India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as it did in the wake of the earthquake that jolted the region in 2018 and the volcanic eruption in 2019.

On 21st May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Papua New Guinea after attending the G7 meeting in Japan. While receiving him at the airport, Papua New Guinea’s prime minister James Marape displayed a surprising gesture by touching his feet.

This was followed by a hug between the two counterparts, after which PM Modi was introduced to other officials. Prime Minister Modi received a very warm welcome in the island country as he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the nation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspapua new guinea, narendra modi, volcanic eruption in papua new guinea, James Marape
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s comments on Ram Mandir, says decision on Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attending consecration ceremony will be announced...

ANI -

Ramotsav in Ayodhya: Week-long celebrations to mark Pran Pratishtha at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Read details of rituals planned

ANI -

‘Lagbhag mana kar diya’: After Mamata Banerjee, UBT Sena expresses unwillingness to compromise on seat-sharing of INDI alliance

ANI -

Mohammed Zubair and ‘fact-checking’ website Alt News partially fact-check viral rape video: Fail to highlight the Muslim identity of perpetrators

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Islamists grab 8 acres of land belonging to Hindu family, assault and threaten them, police take no action

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda says BJP will win 400 seats if EVMs are not ‘fixed’, refuses to provide proof of ‘hacking’ when...

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Bajrang Dal encounters violent confrontation with cattle smugglers from ‘Samuday Vishesh’, 10 members injured

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Driver Sameer Khan murders former Congress councillor Lakshmi Purohit for refusing to marry him, used to threaten her husband for firing from job

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Fatehpur’s Shabia reverts to Hinduism and becomes Sita, marries a Hindu man despite opposition from her family

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islamic law allows multiple wives, but all wives must be treated equally’: Madras High Court cites Sharia to annul Muslim marriage

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com