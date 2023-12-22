As the date of Ram Mandir’s grand inauguration and Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya draws closer, ISKCON has welcomed the pilgrims to Ayodhya for Lord Ram’s darshan offering free full lunch prasad along with the distribution of Vedic literature and sankirtan to around 5000 persons daily. The ISKCON has also decided to set up free medical camp in the city during the Ram Mandir inauguration event in January.

The information was disclosed by Yudishthir Govind Das who is the spokesperson of the ISKCON India Board. “ISKCON welcomes all the pilgrims coming to Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Sri Rama. Daily 5000 pilgrims will be served full lunch prasad along with distribution of Vedic literature & sankirtan by devotees of different nationalities,” Das said sharing a short video of the program.

ISKCON welcomes all the pilgrims coming to #Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Sri Rama.



Daily 5000 pilgrims will be served full lunch prasad along distribution of Vedic literatures & sankirtan by devotees of different nationalities.



A short video on the programs that ISKCON's… pic.twitter.com/dywKea61zn — Yudhistir Govinda Das (@yudhistirGD) December 21, 2023

According to Das, ISKCON has decided to undertake a ‘Padyatra’ from Delhi to Ayodhya which would be completed by the Ram devotees in around 41 days. He also said that on the day of the inauguration of the iconic Ram Temple, luminous ghee diyas will be lit in all the ISKCON temples across India.

The ISKCON Ayodhya Temple is dedicated to Sri Sri Radha Gokul Nanda, Sri Sri Gaur Nitai, Sri Sri Sita Ram Lakshman, and Hanuman and is located in the heart of Ayodhya. Ayodhya is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and it is best known as the birthplace of Lord Rama. According to the epic Ramayana, Ayodhya is an ancient city with all the characteristics of an old-world charm. Since Lord Ram is the 7th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, ISKCON Ayodhya Temple holds a special place in the hearts of the people in India.

The majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is slated to have its ground level finished by the end of this year. The general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai released beautiful photographs of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum on 9th December.

In the later tweets, Rai also clarified that several political leaders, actors, and all the significant religious heads belonging to varied religions have been invited for the inauguration ceremony.

22 जनवरी 2024 को अयोध्या जी में प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर आमंत्रित किये गये समाज जीवन के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में कार्यरत महानुभावों के बारे में जानकारी। pic.twitter.com/PKoWeO4Xsy — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) December 18, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event to install the Ram Lalla idol on the temple grounds on 22nd January, drawing thousands of Lord Ram followers to Ayodhya for the landmark event. Furthermore, notable individuals like industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan among other actors are invited to the consecration ceremony.

The consecration or the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is expected to be a grand event as the Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent traditional invitations to all prominent temples, spiritual leaders, Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and leaders of Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist sects from all over the country.