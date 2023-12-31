Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would take away the right to vote from people after the party comes into power in 2024.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Samajwadi Party chief asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are for safeguarding the Constitution.

“The BJP made the new Parliament and suspended the maximum number of MPs to escape from answering questions… They do not want the Parliament to run. The people should remain alert that if they (BJP) come into power in 2024, they will take away the right to vote. The elections of 2024 are for safeguarding the Constitution,” SP head said.

Yadav’s remark was about the total 146 MPs — 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha who were suspended from Parliament Winter Session for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, while they were demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13. Two people–Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D–jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, India’s political landscape is undergoing a significant reshuffling. The emerging INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance, setting the stage for an electoral showdown.

The political landscape of India is experiencing a profound transformation in anticipation of the 2024 elections. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held next year that is likely to be between the Modi government’s NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc.

