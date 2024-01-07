Shocking details have come to the surface in the Haveri moral policing and gangrape case. According to reports, the seven accused in the case are displaying no guilt and have gone on to defend their crime based on religion (Islam). Notably, all accused in the case are Muslims.

Haveri Gang-Rape Update



A Muslim woman was gang-raped and thrashed by 7 muslim men for having an affair with Hindu man.



Police has arrested 7 muslim men in this case.



Police has said that all accused are proud of what they did and they are saying that they did it for

On 7th January, seven Muslim men barged into a hotel room where an interfaith couple were staying in the Hanagal taluk Karnataka’s Haveri district.

The accused abused and thrashed the interfaith couple and video-recorded the attack. The clip of the attack went viral on social media prompting the Karnataka police to initiate action.

The woman later said that she was gang-raped by the attackers after they took her away from the hotel.

According to reports, except for one, no other accused have applied for bail. Moreover, some others involved in the case have expressed remorse but most others aren’t entirely aware of the case filed under Section 376D of the IPC.

Besides for the seven main accused, several others have been booked for abetting the crime.

“During interrogation, seven accused who allegedly raped the victim, have expressed no remorse about their act. They justified by saying that they had earlier warned the victim not to mingle with people apart from the minority community. When she did not comply, they all raped her to punish her,” a senior police officer reportedly said.

The officer added that only some of the accused accepted their guilt before the investigation team and expressed remorse.

The accused who has applied for bail is identified as Abdul Khadar Hanchinamani. Reports claim that the police are confident no one will be granted bail.

“Minorities have formed many gangs”

Reports citing the police say that the youths from the minority community had formed several gangs to conduct moral policing across Haveri.

These gangs have been communicating using code words and team names in WhatsApp groups. Some of these groups include “Eagle”, “X”, “Y” and “Z” working actively on moral policing along with their expanse network especially near bus stops, hotels and markets.

The police have seized seven cell phones and have sent them for forensic testing.

A senior police officer said, “These group members and their network are always on the lookout for inter-faith couples and attacked them. The Akkialur and Byadagi moral policing incidents are similar, but it will be proved after investigation.”

The total number of arrests has risen to 18 after the police nabbed four more accused in the case. Mohammad Saif was held after being discharged from KIMS in Hubballi.

The other three include Irfan Onikeri, Asif Pyamkhan and Mujamil Imusabannavar were arrested for allegedly assaulting vicims in a hotel room.