Friday, January 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsLove Jihad in Indore: Moin Khan rapes 17-year-old Hindu girl, uses videos to blackmail...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Love Jihad in Indore: Moin Khan rapes 17-year-old Hindu girl, uses videos to blackmail for money and forces her to convert, arrested

The girl's father stated that the offender entrapped his daughter and brought her to the Oyo Hotel in Pardeshipura where he compelled her to establish a physical relationship with him.

OpIndia Staff
The accused Moin Khan is in police custody.
The culprit Moin Khan is in police custody. (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)
17

A seventeen-and-a-half-year-old student in 12th grade filed a case of sexual assault and love jihad in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after which Moin Khan, a resident of Lal Gali was arrested by the authorities. Khan has been charged under appropriate sections of rape under IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. The matter pertained to the Pardeshipura police station area.

On 14th January, the perpetrator was brought before the court and was subsequently placed under arrest. Meanwhile, Hindu organisations assembled at the police station and held signs while demanding stringent action against the accused. The demonstrations started over the mishandling of the issue.

The victim’s father submitted a written complaint to the police. He stated that the offender entrapped his daughter and brought her to the Oyo Hotel in Pardeshipura where he compelled her to establish a physical relationship with him. He persisted and even filmed an explicit video of her during the time, despite her resistance. He then threatened to make the video viral on social media. Furthermore, he issued death threats to her. The minor girl’s statement was taken in a closed room by cops in the presence of a female police officer.

Her father also divulged that she continued to remain quiet for a long time. He also mentioned that his daughter had not spoken anything in a long time. She remained silent while repeated attempts were made to get her to talk. When another effort was made to speak with her on 13th January, she disclosed that she was friends with a local man named Moin Khan.

The accused picked her up from Pardeshipura and drove her to a hotel in Bicholi Mardana on 17th September which was two months after her birthday. He pushed her against her will into having a sexual affair. He warned her of the serious repercussions when she protested. The accused eventually dropped her home and put further pressure on her to meet him again.

She became confined to her residence as a result of his constant insistence to meet with her and opened up about her alarming situation after receiving counselling. The father informed his acquaintances and launched a complaint after learning of his daughter’s ordeal leading to the registration of the case.

Sub Inspector Kamal Raghuvanshi allegedly did not listen to the family members as they waited for four hours at the police station. However, their plea was heard after a protest by Hindu groups. Hindu activists asserted that Moin Khan had taken Rs. 25,000 from the account of the girl’s father and had made a video to malign the girl. They further charged that he demanded Rs. 5 lakh and committed love jihad by forcing the juvenile to convert to Islam. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Centre asked UP govt to remove Ram Lalla idol in 1949 after Pakistan Radio claimed that Hindus were capturing places vacated after partition: Ex-Secretary...

ANI -

‘It will have to pay the price, we announce war on Pakistan’: Balochistan Liberation Army warns after Pakistan’s ‘precision strikes’ in Iran

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking stay on eviction order, says the TMC leader wanted govt accommodation for election campaign

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir: Read the story of the Sandpur village where Mulayam Singh Yadav’s police fired at all and tortured villagers for sheltering Karsevaks

राहुल पाण्डेय -

“Pakistan army used killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, stand-off weapons against terrorist hideouts”: ISPR gives details of ‘precision strikes’ in Iran

ANI -

Taliban advises Pakistan and Iran to “exercise restraint” amidst growing tensions over air-strikes

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Lalla idol installed on marble mandapa of Ram Mandir Garbhagriha with 4-hour long rituals, sculptor Arun Yogiraj present

OpIndia Staff -

Disillusioned with AAP-Congress alliance, veteran Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar leaves Aam Aadmi Party on moral grounds

ANI -

Unfortunate that China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stooped to such low and gutter level talk: Philippines defence minister

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Yogi Adityanath government bans sale of meat and fish in Uttar Pradesh on January 22

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com