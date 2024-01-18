A seventeen-and-a-half-year-old student in 12th grade filed a case of sexual assault and love jihad in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after which Moin Khan, a resident of Lal Gali was arrested by the authorities. Khan has been charged under appropriate sections of rape under IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. The matter pertained to the Pardeshipura police station area.

On 14th January, the perpetrator was brought before the court and was subsequently placed under arrest. Meanwhile, Hindu organisations assembled at the police station and held signs while demanding stringent action against the accused. The demonstrations started over the mishandling of the issue.

The victim’s father submitted a written complaint to the police. He stated that the offender entrapped his daughter and brought her to the Oyo Hotel in Pardeshipura where he compelled her to establish a physical relationship with him. He persisted and even filmed an explicit video of her during the time, despite her resistance. He then threatened to make the video viral on social media. Furthermore, he issued death threats to her. The minor girl’s statement was taken in a closed room by cops in the presence of a female police officer.

Her father also divulged that she continued to remain quiet for a long time. He also mentioned that his daughter had not spoken anything in a long time. She remained silent while repeated attempts were made to get her to talk. When another effort was made to speak with her on 13th January, she disclosed that she was friends with a local man named Moin Khan.

The accused picked her up from Pardeshipura and drove her to a hotel in Bicholi Mardana on 17th September which was two months after her birthday. He pushed her against her will into having a sexual affair. He warned her of the serious repercussions when she protested. The accused eventually dropped her home and put further pressure on her to meet him again.

She became confined to her residence as a result of his constant insistence to meet with her and opened up about her alarming situation after receiving counselling. The father informed his acquaintances and launched a complaint after learning of his daughter’s ordeal leading to the registration of the case.

Sub Inspector Kamal Raghuvanshi allegedly did not listen to the family members as they waited for four hours at the police station. However, their plea was heard after a protest by Hindu groups. Hindu activists asserted that Moin Khan had taken Rs. 25,000 from the account of the girl’s father and had made a video to malign the girl. They further charged that he demanded Rs. 5 lakh and committed love jihad by forcing the juvenile to convert to Islam.