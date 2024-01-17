Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMuslim women need not register for divorce obtained under Muslim Personal Law: Kerala HC
News Reports
Updated:

Muslim women need not register for divorce obtained under Muslim Personal Law: Kerala HC

According to Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, if the divorce is otherwise in order under personal law, a Muslim woman does not need to go to court to record talaq; instead, the Registrar can do so himself.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim women need no legal order to register for divorce given following personal law: Kerala High Court
Representative Image- Scroll.in
22

The Kerala High Court has held that a Registrar for Births, Deaths, and Marriages does not require a court order to record a divorce acquired by talaq under Muslim personal law. According to Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, if the divorce is otherwise in order under personal law, a Muslim woman does not need to go to court to record talaq; instead, the Registrar can do so himself.

The verdict came after the Court discovered a flaw in the Kerala Registration of Marriages (Common) Rules, 2008, which does not allow for the registration of divorces granted under personal law.

This, the Court stated, would disadvantage only divorced Muslim women, not divorced Muslim men, because if a Muslim husband declares talaq by his personal law, he may marry again without eliminating the entry from the marriage register maintained under the 2008 Rules, because his law allows for more than one marriage in particular circumstances. However, a divorced Muslim woman cannot remarry until an appropriate court of law erases the marriage entry under the 2008 Rules.

“If a law-abiding Muslim couple registered their marriage as per Rule 2008 and subsequently the husband pronounce talaq, can the registration of marriage as per Rule 2008 be a burden to the Muslim women alone? “, the Court asked.

The Court decided that the right to register divorce is ancillary to the power to record marriage, and hence Registrars do not need to wait for court orders to record divorces acquired under personal law.

“If there is the power to register the marriage, the power to record the divorce is also inherent and ancillary to the authority who registers the marriage, if there is a divorce under the personal law. A divorced Muslim woman need not be sent to a court of law for recording the talaq if it is otherwise in order as per the personal law. The officer concerned can record the talaq without insisting on a court order,” the Court held.

The Court also thought it appropriate to recommend that the legislature look into addressing the gap in the 2008 statutes.

The judgment was issued in response to a petition filed by a woman whose marriage to her husband (arrayed as the third respondent) was dissolved in 2014 on account of their talaq.

They informed the Mahal Khazi of this, and he issued a divorce certificate. The petitioner went to the same Local Registrar of Births, Deaths, and Marriages who had recorded her marriage, and requested that the marriage register be updated to reflect the dissolution of marriage.

However, the Registrar rejected it, citing that the 2008 Rules under which the marriage was registered made no provision for it. This prompted the petitioner to request the registrar’s instructions to record the divorce.

As the 2008 Rules do not contain a provision for recording divorces, the Court concluded that the broad power under Section 21 of the Broad Clauses Act, 1897, can be applied. The petitioner was represented by lawyers KV Pavithran and Jayanandan Madayi Puthiyaveettil.

Section 21 of the General Clauses Act states that if any Central Act or Regulation confers the authority to issue notifications, orders, rules, or bye-laws, that authority also includes the authority to add to, amend, vary, or rescind any notifications, orders, rules, or bye-laws so issued, subject to the same sanction and conditions (if any).

Accordingly, it held that Registrars can register divorces obtained by talaq without court orders.

The Registrar in this case was asked to assess the petitioner’s plea to record her divorce after giving notice to the husband. If the husband acknowledges the divorce, the Registrar must enter the appropriate information into the Register of Marriage, the Court instructed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -
Recalling the anger that arose from the decision of the Bihar government, Professor Sharda Sinha mentions, "It is impossible to imagine what people would have done if they had met Lalu Yadav at that time. People were saying that this is a 'parachhut' (despicable) government. It has to pay the price."
News Reports

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case, there has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Taking back the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

Congress refuses to answer why it signed MoUs with Adani in Telangana after attacking the BJP for favouring the conglomerate

Rahul Gandhi rants against Adani, but Congress govt in Telangana signs MoU with conglomerate at Davos to attract 12,000 crore investment

Bihar government promises to give ₹2 lakh each to 90 lakh+ families even as the state has a debt of Rs 2.90 lakh crore...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

We only targeted Iranian terrorists on Pakistan soil: Iranian foreign minister after Pakistan expels Iranian envoy over Iran’s missile strike in Balochistan

ANI -

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -

Pakistan receives $700 million from International Monetary Fund as part of bailout programme after govt implemented IMF-prescribed measures

ANI -

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes resulted in over ₹1.03 lakh crore investment till November 2023, contributes to exports over ₹3.20 lakh crore

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir including Garbhagriha and five Mandapas complete: Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on controversy over Pran Pratishtha

ANI -

France: Angry farmers dump manure and rotting produce in central Toulouse in a major demonstration against agricultural policies

OpIndia Staff -

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Wild wild Bihar: Car parking argument leads to 4 murders in Aurangabad; 6 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad arrests ISIS Aligarh module terrorist Faizan Bakhtiyar

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com