As the nation is gearing up for the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, several BJP-ruled states have announced a ban on the sale of liquor and meat on that day. Recently, while announcing the school holiday on 22nd January to celebrate the historic occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also declared that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on that day.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22, in view of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony



The CM has also said that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day.



On Thursday (11th January), the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department also issued directions for all the liquor shops to remain closed on 22nd January. The Excise Commissioner issued directions to all the District Magistrates of Uttar Pradesh regarding keeping all the liquor shops of UP closed on 22nd January 2024.

“You are aware that on January 22, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya. Given the above, under a government order dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly,” read the notice by the UP Excise Commissioner.

Currently, UP and three other BJP-ruled states have announced to observe a dry day in their respective states on 22nd January when the nation will be celebrating ‘Diwali ’-like festivities to mark Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Assam

On 11th January (Thursday), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that various programmes have been undertaken by Assam BJP to celebrate Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ to be held on 22nd January and the state will observe a dry day on the occasion.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Today, a meeting of state BJP was held where the MPs, MLAs, district presidents, in-charges, co-incharges, office bearers, BJP Yuva Morcha’s district presidents and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita were present. From January 18 to January 21, we will observe Swachh Tirtha Utsav in various religious sites across the state. On January 22, we all will see the historic moment of the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’, we will go to different religious sites across the state for this.”

He added, “Big screens will be installed at various places for this. On January 21 and 22, the BJP workers will illuminate the market and other areas. January 22 has been declared as a ‘dry day’ in the state.”

Uttarakhand

On 12th January, in a virtual meeting with District Magistrates from the Secretariat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed that grand events should be organised in the state under the cultural festival from January 14 to 22, 2024. CM Dhami also gave instructions to keep 22nd January as a dry day in the state.

He said, “We have to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. Ram Lala is going to sit in Ayodhya on January 22 and this is an opportunity for which we have waited for years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided an opportunity to 140 crore countrymen to celebrate Ramotsav.”

The Uttarakhand CM further said that people should be motivated to celebrate Deepotsav in all homes on January 22, as Lord Surya is entering Uttarayan and on this auspicious occasion, Ram Lala’s Pran Pratishtha is taking place in Ayodhya. This occasion will be celebrated like the festival of Diwali in the entire state, he added.

Chhattisgarh

Earlier on 3rd January, the Chhattisgarh government declared to observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Back then, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the state will observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22 to mark the ‘Shri Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony that will be organised in Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

“The people of Chhattisgarh are enthusiastically looking forward to this mega event, as Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. In consideration of the zeal and fervour of the people, this auspicious day will be declared a dry day in Chhattisgarh,” said CM Vishnu Deo Sai in a video message.

A day later, the Excise Department issued instructions to ensure the implementation of the aforementioned announcement.

Meanwhile, the sale of liquor has been prohibited completely in Gujarat for years.

