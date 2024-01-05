On Thursday (4th January), a 17-year-old ‘gender-fluid’ boy named Dylan Butler opened fire at the Perry High School in Iowa State of the United States.

As per reports, a total of 6 people were injured including the school principal Dan Marbuger. One 6th-grade student studying at the same school was killed during the mass shooting.

Prior to the incident, Butler posted a video from the school bathroom with the caption ‘Now, we wait.’ The video was uploaded on his TikTok account ‘@tooktoomuch.’

BREAKING: Perry High School sh**ter identified. This is allegedly his tiktok account which was already scrubbed. He posted this photo before the sh**ting from the school bathroom. He appears to be part of the LGBTQ community with the flag in his bio. In another post he put the… pic.twitter.com/xDwRKLGIOH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

Armed with a handgun and a pump-action shotgun, the mass shooter reached Perry High School early Thursday (4th January) morning. He also had an explosive device, which did not detonate at the time of the attack.

Dylan Butler killed himself after going on a shooting spree. The incident triggered the evacuation of 1785 students from the school.

While speaking about the incident, a 13-year-old student named Carlos said, “I heard a couple of bangs, they weren’t loud. We saw loads of people run out. We thought it was a prank or something. We didn’t think it was real at first.”

Another student Ava Augustus recounted, “‘I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg.”

According to his Instagram bio, the trans genderfluid terrorist who shot up a school in Iowa today, killing 1 and injuring 5 others, used the pronouns he/they. More trans violence. #Transtifa pic.twitter.com/58V5d062fQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

It has now come to light that the mass shooter carried out a ‘mock trial’ of the school shooting in December last year. He had uploaded the disturbing video on his TikTok account as well.

Dylan Butler identified as ‘non-binary’ on his Instagram and TikTok accounts. He used the pronouns ‘he/they’ and the profile bio reflected a ‘pride flag’ (representative of the LGBTQ+ community).

The mass shooter had also shared a post on TikTok, which read, “Love you trans kids.” Interestingly, this is not the first time that a mass shooting was conducted by a transgender/ non-binary individual.

School shooting in Nashville by trans-man

On 27th March 2023, a 28-year-old woman named Audrey Elizabeth Hale went on a shooting spree at a private Christian school in Nashville city in the Tennessee state of the US.

Hale, who identified as a trans-man, killed three children (all of them were just 9 years old) and three adults during the deadly attack. The mass shooter was a former student of the same school.

Prior to the shooting, Hale reportedly sent a message to a school friend – “One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who identified as a transgender male (a biological woman), was a former student at the school and a Nashville resident who lived with their parents pic.twitter.com/0CExCs05oJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 28, 2023

In videos that surfaced on social media, she was seen armed with two rifles and a pistol. Hale shot at glass doors and made her way into the building of ‘The Covenant’ school.

The mass shooter fired over 150 rounds and killed three 9-year-old children, namely, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The Head of School, Katherine Koonce, custodian Mike Hill and a substitute teacher named Cynthia Peak were also shot dead by the ‘trans-man’.

The nightmare ended after the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department swung into action and took down Audrey Elizabeth Hale. In her manifesto, she chronicled all events of the fateful day.

BREAKING: Images confirmed AUTHENTIC by @FOXNashville



"NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Social media photos claiming to show some of the writings by The Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale are authentic, FOX 17 News has confirmed through a source."



Source: https://t.co/4sBIDgwqSv https://t.co/vDGAPPh7Oa — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

“I’m a little nervous, but excited too. Been excited for the past 2 weeks…Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready… I hope my victims aren’t,” her manifesto read.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale zealously wrote about killing ‘privileged’ white children. “Wanna kill all you little crackers…Bunch of little fucking w/ your white privilages fuck you fuckers,” she had written.

STEM school shooting in Colorado

On 7th May 2019, a 16-year-old girl named Maya ‘Alec’ McKinney shot 9 students at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch in Colorado state of the United States.

McKinney, who was a girl at birth but ‘identified’ as a boy, carried out the deadly attack along with an 18-year-old man named Devon Erickson. They were equipped with three handguns and a 22-caliber rifle.

The mass shooting led to the death of a student named Kendrick Castillo, who was 18 years old at the time. 8 other students were seriously injured. One student identified as Lucas Albertoni had a bullet stuck to his body, the removal of which was deemed too risky by the doctors.

Maya ‘Alec’ McKinney (left), Devon Erickson (right), images via NBC/AP

As such, he needs to be regularly checked for lead poisoning. Another victim had to permanently leave playing soccer in the aftermath of the shooting.

After being apprehended, McKinney told investigators that she planned the mass shooting for several weeks. She wanted to harm the students who supposedly mocked her for being a transgender.

“He (sic) wanted everyone in that school to suffer and realize that the world is a bad place…He (sic) wanted the kids at the school to experience bad things, have to suffer from trauma like he has had to in his life,” read an affidavit summing the actions of Maya ‘Alec’ McKinney.

Alec McKinney has been sentenced to life in prison for a school shooting that resulted in 1 death and 8 injuries. Because McKinney is trans, a campaign has started for their release, saying McKinney was right to murder people because society is transphobichttps://t.co/N1jlUuoJeU pic.twitter.com/4why8rmxgm — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 27, 2020

In July 2020, Maya ‘Alec’ McKinney was found guilty of first-degree murder and 16 other charges. She was sentenced to life in prison (with the possibility of parole after two decades behind bars) and an additional 38 years.

On the other hand, Devon Erickson was found convicted of 46 charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in September 2021. McKinney was hailed as a ‘victim’ on social media by members of the transgender community on social media.

Fatal Shooting in Aberdeen by woman transitioning to a man

On 28th September 2018, a 26-year-old ‘woman’ named Snochia Moseley shot 6 of her co-workers at a Rite Aid warehouse in Aberdeen city in the Maryland state of the US.

She fired more than a dozen shots using her Glock handgun and killed 3 people in the process. The victims were identified as Sunday Aguda (45), Brindra Giri (41) and Hayleen Reyes (41).

The other three people who were shot, namely, Hassan Mitchell, Wilfredo Villegas and Purna Acharya, fortunately made it alive. In a bid to evade arrest, Moseley then took her own life.

Flashback: In September 2018, a female-to-male identifying #trans shooter named Snochia Moseley murdered three colleagues at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Md.



Moseley then shot himself dead rather than face being arrested. pic.twitter.com/itjoE4AYhC — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

While speaking about the incident, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said, “She (Snochia Moseley) chose to begin the shooting at break time. She was moving pretty quickly, not taking a lot of time to aim. A total of 13 rounds that we know of were fired…You don’t have to be highly accurate when you’re in close quarters.”

According to Snochia Moseley’s close friend Troi Coley, the mass shooter initially came out as a ‘gay teenage girl’ before identifying as a ‘transgender.’

“This is a girl who was depressed most of her life because she couldn’t accept herself to be who she was after she came out as gay, and she thought nobody else could accept her either,” informed Troi Coley.

Snochia Moseley reportedly began receiving hormone therapy in 2017 as part of her plan to completely transition from a woman to a man.

Conclusion

There have been attempts by the left-wing media ecosystem to tie mass shootings to one ‘race’ and one ‘gender’ in the context of the United States. The shootings that do not fit the agenda find little to no space.

While manifestos of assailants are released immediately after mass shootings, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) sat over the manifesto of woman-turned-transgender Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

There were concerted attempts by news publications to brush such cases as ‘one-off’ and ‘rare’ incidents. If the unadulterated hate disseminated by the woke ecosystem remains unchecked, then, we should anticipate more such attacks over ‘make-believe privilege.’