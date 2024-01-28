Sunday, January 28, 2024
UP police nab Irshad and two others for threatening to destroy Ram Mandir in a viral video

When the video went viral on social media, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) filed a complaint with the local police and demanded immediate action against the accused.

Irshad Ahmed, Ajmal and Bhura, images via Amar Ujala
On Thursday (25th January), the Uttar Pradesh police arrested three Islamists for threatening to destroy the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The accused were identified as Irshad Ahmed, Ajmal and Bhura.

As per reports, Irshad Ahmed is a native of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. He shot a video on Thursday (25th January) with the help of his two accomplices, Ajmal and Bhura, wherein he vowed to demolish the Ram Mandir and rebuild the disputed Babri Masjid.

The accused also made highly objectionable remarks against the Hindu community. Irshad uploaded the video on his Facebook ID. When the video went viral on social media, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) filed a complaint with the local police and demanded immediate action against the accused.

The cops took cognisance of the matter and arrested Irshad Ahmed, Ajmal and Bhura. The trio were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity between communities), 295 A (malicious act to outrage religious feelings), 505 (1) C (intent to incite), 502 (sale of printed defamatory matter) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

This is not the first time that Islamists have threatened to harm the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recently, Hamja Khatri, Faizan Nanio, and Junaid Qureshi from Sadhli village in Vadodara made inflammatory posts about the Ram Mandir and also threatened to behead Hindus.

The police took swift action in the case and launched an inquiry after their social media post went viral over the internet.

