On Friday, February 17, National shooter Tara Shahdeo took to X (formally Twitter) to slam ex-NDTV employee Ravish Kumar for promoting a book by his ex-colleagues named: Love Jihad and other fictions. The book is co-authored by the ‘Chota Mota Blast’ fame controversial ex-NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain and his colleagues and ex-NDTV employees Mariyam Alavi and Supriya Sharma.

The book’s title makes it abundantly evident that the authors, like other left-liberal elites, have tried to dismiss the Love Jihad phenomenon—in which Muslim men prey on defenceless Hindu women, seduce and deceive them, force them to convert to Islam against their will, torture and rape them, and then either kill or leave them—by calling it fiction in their book.

Tara Shahdeo, who has herself fallen victim to this dangerous ploy, reacted to Ravish Kumar’s post by writing in Hindi which roughly translates to, “I used to wonder where jihadis like Rakibul, who tortured me physically and mentally to convert me to Islam #lovejihad, get the strength to commit such atrocities, but now I realize that it’s from people like you.”

The National Shooter tagged ex-NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain and his colleagues Mariyam Alavi and Supriya Sharma, the co-authors of the book, which Ravish Kumar was promoting in his post.

As much as the leftist and the liberal intelligentsia would like to disregard it and pass it off as a figment of the imagination of the right wing, the phenomenon of Love jihad or Grooming jihad is real and rapidly expanding its reach across the world. The pain and the atrocities of the vulnerable Hindu women in the hands of their Muslim perpetrators are real. The dead bodies are also real and the threat is imminent.

In fact, Tara Shahdeo is one such lady who had fallen prey to this vicious ploy, in which well-trained Muslim men entice vulnerable Hindu girls and women into accepting their subjugation at the hands of these men.

Her case dates back to the year 2014 when the victim wedded Rakib-ul Hasan on 7 July, as per Hindu customs. Rakib-ul Hasan had posed as Ranjit Kohli to trap the national-level shooter. However, on the second day of their union, Rakib-ul Hasan and Mustaque Ahmad, who served as the registrar of vigilance at the time, began pressuring the national-level shooter to become a Muslim and do Nikaah (Islamic marriage).

After discovering that her husband was a Muslim, the victim filed a complaint against Rakib-ul Hasan and his mother with the Hindpidhi police station on August 19, 2014, under sections 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty by husband or his family for property) and 34 (committing any criminal act involving two or more persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

She alleged that her husband misrepresented his faith and misled her into marrying him. She also accused him of tormenting her for refusing to accept Islam. Mustaque Ahmad was stated as having conspired with the two to torture and force her to convert under duress. He was the previous Jharkhand High Court registrar (vigilance).

“Rakib convinced Tara to marry him by pretending to be a Hindu. After the solemnization of the marriage, he tried to forcibly convert her for a nikah ceremony. When she refused, Tara was confined to her home and subjected to atrocities for several days. The police eventually rescued her,” revealed her attorney who assisted the national agency in the case.

Khushar Rani meanwhile threatened the national shooter that if she failed to convert her religion to Islam, partners in her bed would keep changing.

Tara Shahdeo was sternly warned not to apply sindoor or else her hands would be broken. Multiple Muslim clerics were called to convert her. She suffered severe beatings when she refused. She was threatened with the murder of not just herself but even her family members if she disclosed the torture she was enduring to anyone. The culprits also made dowry demands from her.

Her oppression continued for a month before she decided to break free. There were cigarette marks on her body and she was hospitalized after she was saved. Rakib-ul Hasan confessed to physically assaulting her but denied compelling her to change her religion.

The CBI took up the investigation in 2015, following a Jharkhand High Court decision, and a case was filed in Delhi.

Tara Shahdeo’s protracted fight for justice was fructified in October of last year when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court announced harsh punishments for her subjugators. The CBI pronounced punishment of life imprisonment for her ex-husband Rakib-ul Hasan and ten years imprisonment for his mother Kaushar Rani. The then registrar of the High Court Mustaque Ahmed, accused of conspiring, had also been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.