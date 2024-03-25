After Supriya Shrinate, another Congress leader says ‘someone from his team’ called Kangana a ‘r*ndi’: Why they make no sense

After Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, another Congress leader, HS Ahir, who had posted an abusive remark against actor Kangana Ranaut, said that “someone from who had access to his X accounts had posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down.”

Curiously, the language of his tweet was similar to what Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had posted as outrage swept over her Instagram post asking Kangana Ranaut what’s her ‘rate’.

“Someone who had access to my X accounts posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down,” H.S Ahir tweeted.

Congress leader HS Asir comes up with a bizarre explanation over his abusive post targeting Kangana Ranaut

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted a video blaming one of her ‘team members’ for her sexist post against actor Kangana Ranaut. “Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. One of these people had posted a very disgusting and objectionable post today,” Ms Shrinate said in a 1-minute 29-second long video posted by her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I am trying to identify the person who did this. Also, the parody account created by misusing my name has been reported in X,” Ms Shrinate further claimed.

The tedious explanation came over a now-deleted post on Instagram by Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate where she asked, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rate system in Mandi is?)” with a particularly racy picture of Kangana Ranaut.

Other Congress supporters and leaders, too, resorted to abuses and vile innuendos to discredit the actor who has made the plunge into politics with her candidature from Mandi.

As outrage swept social media, Ms Shrinate deleted the post from her official Instagram account and tried washing her hands of the incident by claiming that the said post was “uploaded by someone who had access to her accounts.”

She also tried to project her blame on her parody account, claiming that the whole mischief was started by it. However, she did not explain how the mischief started by her parody account reflected on her official Instagram account where she had shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut with sexual innuendos.

The curiously similar language notwithstanding, the explanation does not hold water, given that everything that is posted on behalf of politicians and leaders by their team is done only after their consent. While most prominent personalities don’t grant access to their personal social media accounts to their ‘team’, even if they do, they keenly follow how their account is being managed in order to communicate with their followers. The Congress leaders want us to believe that their ‘team’ launched a coordinated attack against Kangana Ranaut against their information, but their carefully scripted explanation in the wake of outrage hints that the ‘teams’ responsible for such disgusting posts had the imprimatur of their leaders to do what they did.