Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal may have been snooping on ED officials: Here’s what we know so far

OpIndia Staff
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was snooping on ED officials
In a shocking revelation, it has been reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was allegedly snooping on the Enforcement Directorate officials.

As per an IndiaToday report, during the raid on the 21st of March, the Enforcement Directorate officials recovered documents confirming the snooping allegations. Citing sources, the report says that ED might take action against the arrested Chief Minister in this regard.

The Enforcement Directorate has recovered a 150-page document containing the information about the families of the ED officials. It has been reportedly found that the illegally obtained information also included details about the work, family and even properties of the ED officials.

Furthermore, ED officials have recorded testimonies from Goa AAP candidates who claim to have been paid cash to win elections. The investigation agency also alleged that this is the same money obtained by AAP in the liquor policy fraud from South Cartel.

As reported earlier, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday after an Enforcement Directorate team arrived at his residence to question him and carry out searches in connection with the liquor policy scam. He was subsequently taken to the agency’s headquarters.

Kejriwal has on Friday withdrawn his Supreme Court plea against his arrest ED. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kejriwal’s counsel, told the Supreme Court that he will argue the case before the Magistrate over his remand when the ED brings him before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s arrest came after the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal and said at this stage the court is not inclined to grant interim relief. Notably, Kejriwal had over the past few months received numerous summons from the probe agency for questioning, however, Kejriwal skipped all of them. On Sunday, ED issued its ninth summon to CM Kejriwal in connection with two different cases – a liquor policy case and a case linked to the Delhi Jal Board. 

OpIndia Staff
