Vinod Kumar, the father of the two minor children who were brutally killed by their accused neighbours Sajid and Javed in Badaun, set a bike on fire and attempted self-immolation on Sunday (24th March). Police and bystanders quickly intervened and prevented him from self-immolation.

Vinod Kumar, the father of the two minor children who were killed by a barber Sajid in their house on March 19, tried to set a bike on fire and immolate himself on Sunday. Vinod Kumar was saved in time by the police. pic.twitter.com/bceKjWUbgf — IANS (@ians_india) March 24, 2024

According to reports, the victim’s father was upset because the motive behind the double murder of his two young sons has not yet been ascertained. In his resentment, he attempted to commit suicide.

Reportedly, Vinod Singh and his family are upset with the police administration and allege that the Police are hiding something. It’s been six days since she lost her grandchildren but the police were yet to come up with a motive behind the cruelty, Vinod’s mother Munni Devi lamented, as per PTI.

Speaking with India Today TV, Munni Devi said that the family feels the police are hiding something which has made her son “very angry”. She added, “Fed up with people saying all kinds of things, today he set his motorcycle on fire and tried to die by suicide.”

Badaun SSP Alok Priyadarshi told India Today TV that Vinod was missing his children, especially on the occasion of Holi. The SSP added, “Seeing his kids’ clothes, shoes, and other festival items, he could not stop himself and expressed his grief and anger by setting his bike on fire.”

Alok Priyadarshi added that Vinod Singh is being questioned and the reasons behind his behaviour are also being probed.

The postmortem report revealed the brutality

On 19th March 2024, two minor Hindu boys Ayush and Ahaan (Honey) were hacked to death by accused Sajid after slitting their throats in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The third brother of the deceased duo also suffered severe injuries on the neck but he managed to run away and alert everyone about the incident. He was discharged after getting treatment from the hospital.

The main accused Sajid was killed in an encounter by the police on 20th March, while the second perpetrator Javed who was absconding and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him was later nabbed from Bareilly. Javed claimed innocence after getting arrested in Bareilly. The two Muslim accused are siblings.

Meanwhile, OpIndia had accessed the post-mortem report in the Ayush and Ahaan murder case in Badaun which details how the children were slain mercilessly. As per the postmortem report, it is believed that the accused not only cut Ayush’s and Ahaan’s throats but also attacked them a further 23 times.

Days after the horrifying incident, local Muslims in large numbers showed up to give a hero’s farewell to Sajid, who slaughtered two Hindu children in Badaun.

Additionally, when OpIndia visited their hamlet, Sajid and Javed’s family and other locals made every effort to deceive reporters to shield Javed and whitewash the crime of Sajid. Speaking with OpIndia, the villagers of the slain accused Sajid claimed that they were not sure if Sajid or someone else killed Ayush and Ahaan.

When speaking with a Muslim man from Sakhanu, he expressed ambiguity questioning whether Sajid had murdered the Hindu children or someone else had done it. He stated that only Allah can determine whether Sajid killed the children or someone else did.

During its ground report, OpIndia learned that Hindu kids murdered in Badaun had participated in Luv-Kush play in their school. Speaking with OpIndia, their teacher had likened Sajid and Javed to ‘mad dogs’ stating that deserve to be hanged.