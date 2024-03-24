On Thursday (19 March) evening two Hindu children Aayush and Ahaan (Honey) were brutally killed by slitting their throats in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. A third child Piyush was injured in the attack. The main accused Sajid was killed in an encounter by the police on 20th March, while the second perpetrator Javed who was absconding and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him was nabbed from Bareilly on the same day. The two Muslim accused are siblings.

When OpIndia visited their hamlet, Sajid and Javed’s family and other locals made every effort to deceive reporters to shield Javed and whitewash the crime of Sajid.

On 22nd March Javed was produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Badaun. He was then placed in judicial custody for 14 days. He is currently being questioned by the authorities in an attempt to determine the primary motive for the horrific killing of the two Hindu boys. The reason this question remains unanswered even four days after the incident is that Javed and his family consistently try to deceive the public, media and police by making contradictory statements.

Statements given by the elderly grandmother and cops don’t match

On 21st March, the OpIndia team arrived at Sajid’s village and met his approximately 70-year-old grandmother. She began talking about her family and Javed’s innocence as soon as she spotted us. The grandmother said that Javed was allegedly digging soil close to the house at the time of the occurrence and was not present at the crime scene. We were also shown the location where the soil was carved next to the house. Muzaffar also repeated the same thing. Rukhsana even started uttering praises in honour of Sajid and Javed. They all claimed to have received a call at home following the murder. Javed then departed for the city to know the whereabouts of his brother Sajid.

However, a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) and the statement of Inspector-General (IG) Rakesh Kumar Singh exposed the grandmother, Rukhsana and Muzaffar. Javed was present in front of the house when the tragic event unfolded, according to the police statement, the FIR copy and the mother of the deceased kids. Locals in the victims’ area who spoke with OpIndia also reported to have seen Sajid and Javed together before and after the murder.

The most startling disclosure was that Javed who keeps his shop open till 10 in the night closed it at 1 pm on the day of the incident.

Why did you demand food if you were fasting

The grandmother alleged that Sajid asked for food from his spouse at around 5 pm while Javed had informed the police that they were both fasting due to Ramazan. Furthermore, Aaj Tak in a story asserted to have contacted and spoken with Sajid’s wife, refuting his grandmother’s claims that he was at home when he requested food from her after getting a call from somewhere.

According to the report, Sana and her mother stated that the former was at her parents’ house for fifteen days before the instance and hence there is no proof either in Sajid’s village Sakhanu or Badaun that he and Sana were together. Then the question arises as to why the grandmother made the claim. Are all these statements fabricated?

How did Javed reach the crime scene immediately?

Javed and his family members maintained that he was digging soil at that moment but fled the village on a bike to Badaun City after learning about his brother’s encounter. OpIndia did discover, nevertheless, that it takes roughly 35 to 40 minutes to get there from Javed’s hamlet. If the family’s account is accurate, how could Javed, according to what he claimed, get there from his village right away?

Javed has admitted that he escaped from the location when he noticed his brother descending from the roof with blood-stained hands. In addition, he stated that he arrived at the scene instantaneously after learning about the incident and disappeared when he witnessed the throng, based on information that is currently accessible.

Even those who have never met swear by their innocence

Apart from the family, we met a person named Shahnawaz in Sajid’s village Sakhanu. When we asked him for information about the two men, he described Javed and Sajid as very good and noble. When we inquired how many times had he met the pair, he replied, “Not even once.” Shahnawaz, however, was unable to explain to us the reason he was labelling them innocent and only kept repeating himself. Muzaffar called Sajid simple and Rukhsana went a step further and declared that he valued women and children.