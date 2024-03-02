On Saturday (2nd March), Rahul Gandhi returned to India from the United Kingdom after speaking at a paid, private event at the Jesus College of the University of Cambridge.

Contrary to the claims by the Congress party that he was ‘invited’ by the prestigious institution, OpIndia found no evidence that could remotely suggest the existence of any such invitation by the University of Cambridge.

After shamelessly passing off old images of Rahul Gandhi as recent pictures from his ‘address’ at Cambridge, his supporters are now hailing Rahul Gahul as the ‘Visiting Professor’ of the renowned varsity.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/DebGD2rlT1 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

Following the return of Rahul Gandhi to India, Congress loyalist Shantanu tweeted, “After serving Cambridge University as a Visiting Professor, Rahul Gandhi ji has returned to Delhi to resume the Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra from Rajasthan.”

He further claimed, “This man never takes a break, continuously working.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Shantanu

A similar tweet was posted by Congress member Roshan Lal Bittu. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi is far from being the ‘Visiting Professor’ of the University of Cambridge.

In fact, the Congress scion is not even a ‘visiting Fellow’. An investigation led by The New Indian in March 2023 revealed that Rahul Gandhi is not a ‘Visiting fellow’ but an ‘Honorary non-visiting Fellow.’

But this did not stop the supporters of the grand-old-party from hailing the Congress leader as a ‘Visiting Professor’ of the University of Cambridge.

Screengrab of the tweet by Roshan Lal Bittu

Another Congress supporter named Amit Mayank reiterated the same lies about Rahul Gandhi being invited by the University of Cambridge.

He tweeted, “Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Delhi after his official visit from Cambridge University. He will resume his Nyay yatra from Dhoplpur, Rajasthan tomorrow.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Ankit Mayank

Opindia investigation into Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge ‘lecture’

Having found the glaring inconsistencies in the claims made by Congress about Rahul Gandhi delivering ‘special lectures’ at the University of Cambridge, OpIndia wrote to the administration of Jesus College and asked the following questions:

When was the conference room booked and for how long? Who were the organisers of the event? Did the college administration invite Rahul Gandhi to speak at the event? How many attendees were present at the event? How much was paid by the organisers to book the Elena Hall?

On Friday (1st March) evening, OpIndia received a response from a spokesperson of Jesus College of the University of Cambridge.

Screengrab of the email received from Jesus College

The official confirmed that the event organised at Elena Hall for Rahul Gandhi was a paid event and not organised by the college administration of the varsity.

“The event was an external, commercial booking. The College had no involvement in the organisation or financing of the event,” the spokesperson emphasised.

As such, it becomes crystal clear that Rahul Gandhi was not invited by the University of Cambridge for any ‘special lecture.’ The Congress scion halted his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ for a paid event, conducted at a conference hall of a constituent college of the esteemed university.