‘The Kerala Story’-like incident in Ghaziabad: Minor Hindu girl lured by her Muslim friend found with Rahisuddin, was drugged and reportedly raped

A Hindu woman residing there filed a police complaint on 9th March and stated that her 15-year-old daughter was lured away by a Muslim girl who is their neighbour. On 8th March, the underage girl was discovered at the house of Rahisuddin two days after her mother started searching for her.

Image via Saccha Yug News/Organiser
An instance eerily similar to “The Kerala Story” has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district where a Muslim girl is accused of deceiving a 15-year-old Hindu girl and then taking the victim with her. Afterwards, the latter was found with a 25-year-old Rahisuddin, two days later. The incident transpired on 6th March and the two perpetrators were apprehended by the authorities and a case has been registered.

The matter pertained to the Sahibabad police station area of Ghaziabad. A Hindu woman residing there filed a police complaint on 9th March and stated that her 15-year-old daughter was lured away by a Muslim girl who is their neighbour. On 8th March, the underage girl was discovered at the house of Rahisuddin two days after her mother started searching for her. The place is reportedly near Mustafa Masjid which falls under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad police station.

The mother has asked that the police take strong measures against the culprits who are booked under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The minor was then sent for a medical examination. Hindu organisations asserted that there’s a possibility that the identities of additional implicated persons in this case could surface and that the number of sections in the First Information Report could increase based on the medical report and the girl’s statements.

OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. Hindu groups residing in the Ghaziabad district have called for the offenders to face severe consequences for this crime. They have also called for a high-level investigation, comparing the occurrence to the “The Kerala Story.”

The hands and feet of the young girl were tied

The mother of the victim has talked to OpIndia and asked us to speak to Sushil Saxena, district head of the local Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Dharmaparavartana unit for complete information. He and Vishva Hindu Parishad Matrashakti district president Mamta Mittal mentioned to us that they are in continuous contact with the girl’s family. They further revealed that the accused girl was the victim’s friend and probably a juvenile.

According to Sushil and Mamta, the female Muslim acquaintance had previously brought the Hindu girl to her aunt’s house and spent a day there before she was taken to the residence of Rahisuddin’s sister. He was also present at the location. Sushil Saxena noted that she was given an intoxicating drug which caused her to pass out after which she was allegedly subjected to sexual assault. He did, however, clarify that a medical report is required before the rape can be confirmed.

Sushil and Mamta further disclosed that Rahisuddin’s aunt and sister were also involved in the crime. They also accused that his family members had begun preparing to claim that Rahisuddin was mentally ill, identical to multiple terrorists. However, they added that until the culprits are punished, the victim’s family will have complete protection and legal support.

