Sunday, March 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Qasim burns Rajbali's house after a little boy's ball hit his foot...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Qasim burns Rajbali’s house after a little boy’s ball hit his foot while playing, three cows sustain wounds while victim family escapes death

18th March late at night, Qasim poured inflammable material on the house and set it on fire while the family members were sleeping inside.

OpIndia Staff
Image from ABP News
Image via ABP News
10

On 18th March, a Hindu family’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district was burned by a Muslim man named Qasim after a child hit him with a ball while playing. In this arson, three bovine animals tied up in the thatched house of the victim family received injuries and are currently being treated at the animal hospital. Fortunately, the family members somehow managed to leave the home and save their lives. The offender was reportedly apprehended by the police, who did his challan and sent him home rather than to jail.

The matter pertained to the Harraiya police station area’s Sherwadeeh village where all houses except three are Muslims. The entire hamlet is dominated by their community. Rajbali Chauhan charged that a few days ago, his 8-year-old grandson was playing when his ball struck Qasim’s foot. Qasim not only complained about the little boy at home but also threatened the family members. Furthermore, when the child’s father protested, he warned to burn the entire family alive before leaving.

A week later on 18th March late at night, Qasim poured inflammable material on the house and set it on fire while the family members were sleeping inside. The fire spread rapidly but they succeeded in escaping from there. However, three cows that were bound in a shelter were caught in the fire and are being given medical attention from a veterinary clinic at present.

Rajbali Chauhan, the victim, complained to the authorities but to no avail. As a result, members of a Hindu organisation protested inside the police station and then the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two individuals. Nevertheless, Qasim was released by the police after a challan on minor accusations.

On the other hand, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Mishra, the allegations made against the police are unfounded. He stated, “We have filed an FIR and Qasim is the principal accused in it. We received the complaint and took action.” He mentioned that the cattle which were burned in the fire are still undergoing treatment.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Every penny due for Karnataka given on time, no special grant recommended by Finance Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman denies Congress claim of fiscal bias

ANI -

Former Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joins BJP, likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Western Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Police detain Tauseef Ali Farooqui, an IIT-Guwahati student from Delhi, for pledging allegiance to ISIS in a LinkedIn post, details

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Hindu students refuse Halal chocolate offered by Muslim classmate, claims man on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Lies and Deceit in the Badaun Murder Case: Locals hail Javed and Sajid and noble, ‘respectful’ men, grandmother lies to shield the murderers. Exclusive

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Moscow Terror Attack: ISIS releases footage where terrorists slit throat of victim repeatedly, shoot indiscriminately while screaming ‘Allahu Akbar, Putin vows to punish

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Islamists lay foundation of mosque on the land of historic Kantajew temple, had previously tried to encroach upon Chrandranath Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

“AAP setting an example of unethical politics”: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam lambasts Arvind Kejriwal for clinging to power, demands immediate resignation

OpIndia Staff -

While Nepal demands Hindu Rashtra, Republican Congressman alleges Biden admin granted $500,000 to promote atheism in the erstwhile Hindu monarchy, US govt denies

OpIndia Staff -

CJI complains about ‘doctored’ video saying trolls attacked him; Bar and Bench slyly blames X handles instead of calling out Law Today

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com