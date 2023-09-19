On September 18th, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil and expelled a top Indian diplomat. Trudeau said, without offering any evidence, that Canada is looking into ‘credible information’ about Indian agents being involved in Nijjar’s death. The Canadian PM’s outrageous and shocking allegations were strongly refuted by India.

In response to Canada’s hostile behaviour towards India and open support to anti-India terrorists, India summoned Canadian envoy Cameron MacKay and informed him of the government’s decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat.

India-Canada relations have been at an all-time low for some time now, owing largely to India’s wrath at Ottawa turning a blind eye to Khalistani extremism on its soil. With such a reckless remark by Canada’s Prime Minister, bilateral ties between the two countries are bound to deteriorate further.

However, Trudeau’s remark today underscores India’s position that, as a result of its appeasement policy, Canada has always rolled out the red carpet for Khalistani terrorists, resulting in them using Canadian soil for anti-India activities on numerous occasions.

Below we have compiled a list of eight incidents this year in which Khalistani terrorists incited violence and carried out anti-India activities on Canadian soil, with the tactical assistance of Canadian authorities. Please note that this is an indicative list and the actual number of such incidents is likely to be far higher.

September 11, 2023: Khalistani separatists in Canada issue fresh threats to Indian diplomats in Ottawa

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the outlawed terrorist group Sikh Forum for Justice, made a public appearance at the Khalistan referendum event organised by SFJ at a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada. In it, the Khalsitani terrorist delivered an inciteful speech calling for ‘Balkanising India’. He was seen escorted by a team of security guards.

Notably, the referendum was organised in Canada on the same day when Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visited India to attend the G20 Summit, where PM Narendra Modi conveyed India’s strong concerns about the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada.

In the video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist heading the Sikh Forum for Justice and henchman of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI held PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar responsible for the killing of his close aide Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistani terrorist who was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Surrey in Canada’s British Columbia.

September 8, 2023: Shri Mata Bhameshwari Durga temple vandalised in British Columbia, defaced with ‘Punjab is not India’ slogans

On September 8, Khalistani terrorists vandalised the Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Devi Society in Surrey British Columbia. Pictures emerged on social media showing anti-India graffiti with the slogan “Punjab is not India” sprayed on the walls of the Hindu temple.

August 12, 2023: Khalistan supporters defaced a temple in Surrey with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti

On August 12, two Khalistan supporters defaced a temple in Surrey with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti. The Khalistani terrorists had placed posters at the entrance of the temple in a bid to terrorise the Hindu community. The poster advocated for a referendum pertaining to “the assassination of Hardeep Nijjar” and investigating India’s role in the terrorist’s assassination.

July 31, 2023: Pro-Khalistani elements carry out anti-India campaign in British Columbia

Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada stepped up their poster campaign against India’s top diplomats in the province of British Columbia. Posters with the word ‘Wanted’ were displayed in various locations throughout Surrey. It referred to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

July 14, 2023: Shri Bhagavad Gita Park signboard defaced with anti-India graffiti in Brampton

On July 14, signage at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in the city of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA was vandalised. According to reports, the park sign was spraypainted with graffiti targeting the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Another act of senseless vandalism!”



Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton was recently unveiled to celebrate Hindu Community’s contribution to Canadian diversity. Khalistani deterrents continue to flaunt their disgusting hatred towards Hindu places of worship, Hindu faith and… pic.twitter.com/C10FtRcJci — Arvind Mishra (@ArvindMishra72) July 14, 2023

July 8, 2023: Khalistanis stomp the Indian flag with shoes, assault an Indian trying to save the flag

On 8th July, pro-Khalistani elements participated in protest rallies against India, claiming the Indian agencies were behind the assassination of Khalistani terrorists and ‘Sikhs For Justice’ leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. These rallies were held in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

During the rally, Khalistani elements desecrated the Indian flag. Videos went viral on social media wherein they were seen burning two Indian flags. In one of the videos, a pro-India man was brutally assaulted by Khalistanis when he tried to pick up the Indian flag from under their shoes.

A similar incident was reported in Surrey, where hundreds of Khalistanis gathered at the protest site. In a video shared by ANI Editor Smita Prakash, Khalistanis were seen holding the Khalistani flag while placing a torn Indian flag on the railing. They beat up the flag with a shoe with slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ in the background.

Make your Khalistan in downtown Toronto. Filthy chaps desecrating the Indian flag. pic.twitter.com/7LCPwlY0O0 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) July 9, 2023

April 5, 2023: Satyanarayan temple in Windsor vandalised

On April 5 (local time), another Hindu temple in Canada was vandalised by anti-India elements. The walls of the Satyanarayan temple located in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue of Windsor were damaged. The police found graffiti of anti-Indian slurs and comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi written on the wall. The police have released CCTV footage of the incidents in which masked miscreants were seen painting graffiti on the temple walls.

March 23, 2023: Protests Outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver

According to Canadian media reports, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Indian consulate in Vancouver over demands for an independent Sikh state.

February 15, 2023: Ram Mandir defaced with anti-India graffiti in Mississauga, Canada

On February 15, the Ram Mandir in Mississauga was defaced with anti-India graffiti. The miscreants wrote slogans like ‘Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)’, ‘Sant Bhindrawala is martyr’ and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’on the walls of the Hindu Mandir. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of Ram Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators. “We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” tweeted the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

January 31, 2023: Khalistanis deface Hindu temple with anti-India graffiti in Brampton

A Hindu temple, Gauri Shankar Mandir, was desecrated by Khalistani extremists in Brampton city in Ontario province of Canada.

As per reports, the walls of the temple were defaced with anti-India graffiti by Khalistanis associated allegedly with the banned outfit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The vicious slogan of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ was found spray-painted on the outer wall of Gauri Shankar Mandir.

Canada has become a hotbed of anti-India and anti-Hindu activities as well as a safe haven for Khalistani terrorists and criminals. India has time and again sent out strong messages to the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government urging them to halt extremist activities in the country, however, the Trudeau government due to its vote bank politics has refrained from taking any concrete action against the same.

The Trudeau government has offered a standard excuse that people in his country have the right to assemble and express their views peacefully and without violating the law, despite India raising the issue of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) run by Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun with the Canadian government and national security agencies.

Today, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau touched a new low when in his deliberation to appease these pro-Khalistani elements for his vote bank politics, accused the Indian government of involvement in killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.