Delhi: Stonepelter Saddam dies after tanker driver accidentally runs over him trying to escape the assault; angry stonepelters stab auto driver Bablu when he intervenes

An auto driver identified as Bablu came to the spot and opposed the stone pelting and got stabbed by those who were pelting stones.

Image via Hindustan Times.
4

In a shocking incident, a water tanker driver while trying to escape crushed a youth who was pelting stones on his tanker in the Sangam Vihar area of the national capital.

On Wednesday evening, in the Ratia Marg Sangam Vihar area of South Delhi, some people pelted stones on a tanker when rainwater splashed on them. When the tanker driver, identified as 35-year-old Sapan Singh, tried to escape to save his life, a young man identified as 21-year-old Saddam came under the wheels of the tanker. He died on the spot.

Angry people again started pelting stones at the tanker. Meanwhile, an auto driver identified as Bablu came to the spot and opposed the stone pelting and got stabbed by those who were pelting stones and sustained serious injuries.

The situation in the area became tense. A police force has been deployed on the spot.

DCP South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said, “Saddam died after being hit by a tanker. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary for postmortem. The 21-year-old deceased lived with his family in the Sangam Vihar area.”

Additional DCP East District, Achin Garg says, “We got a call about stone pelting on a water tanker. In this, an auto had broken down on Ratia Marg in Sangam Vihar and some boys were fixing the auto. Meanwhile, a water tanker was passing by and some water splashed on the auto drivers, which led to an altercation. These auto drivers attacked the driver, and pelted stones. Seeing this, the driver got scared and moved the vehicle forward, in which one person came under the water tanker. When he was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead. The driver of the water tanker left his tanker and tried to run away, the boys again pelted stones. Meanwhile, another auto driver was passing by and asked what happened, and why they were pelting stones. They also attacked the auto driver with a knife. He is currently inside the hospital…The investigation is underway…”

According to the police, Bablu’s condition remains critical. He has been stabbed at two places in his body. He has been referred from Majidia Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital. No arrest has been made yet. The investigation is underway and the accused have been identified.

More details into the matter are awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

