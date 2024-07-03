In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, two Muslim girls embraced Hinduism and married their Hindu boyfriends on 1st July. One of these two girls, Mehak Khanum embraced Hindu Dharma amidst the chants of Vedic mantras and adopted the name Sonam Saxena. Similarly, another girl Rifa Bi became Riya Sagar after “gharwapsi”. Both girls performed Havan-Pooja and raised slogans in praise of the Hindu Gods.

22-year-old Rifa Bi is the daughter of a Bareilly resident, Wali Hasan and is educated till eighth class. Rifa said that she met Rahul Sagar on her way to school several times. Rahul Sagar who belongs to the Scheduled Castes (SC) proclaimed his love for Rifa and she accepted his love proposal. Subsequently, the duo began meeting frequently and decided to get married. Rifa, however, said that her family did not approve of their union.

Although several restrictions were imposed on Rifa, Rahul continued to make efforts to marry the Muslim girl. At last, on 1st July, Rahul arrived at Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly and Rifa also managed to get there. This duo presented all of the necessary documents before the ashram’s pundit, Pandit KK Shankhdhar. Rifa stated that she was under no compulsion to marry Rahul and she was doing on her free will. After this, both of them married at Agastya Muni Ashram. Rifa went to her husband’s home after marriage. After returning home, she changed her name to Riya Sagar and said that she was very happy about his marriage to Rahul Sagar.

Mehak Khanum became Sonam Saxena after Gharwapsi

On Monday, another Muslim girl Mehak Khanum also reverted to Hinduism after purification (Shuddhi) rituals were performed. The 22-year-old girl then married her Hindu boyfriend Ansh Saxena at the Agastya Muni Ashram in accordance with the Vedic rituals. Mehak (now Sonam) originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and her father moved to Bareilly for work. Notably, Mehak is also quite active on social media and makes Instagram reels. Professionally, she works as a Saree designer.

Mehak said that Ansh used to visit her locality often. The duo met there and fell in love with each other. Sometime after dating each other, the couple decided to get married. However, Mehak’s family opposed her relationship with a Hindu youth and imposed several restrictions including not allowing her to step out from her house. However, the Muslim girl somehow reached the Agastya Muni Ashram along with Ansh on 1st July. The duo told Pundit KK Shankhdhar that they are adults and want to get married. They also provided their necessary documents. After the verification, Mehak’s purification rituals were performed. She then married Ansh Saxena and happily went to her husband’s house.

Halala and Triple Talaq practices are wrong

Both Rifa and Mehak said that the practices of Triple Talaq and Halala are evil and wrong. They said that now they will worship Hindu Gods. After getting married to their lovers, both Rifa and Mehak chanted slogans in praise of the Hindu Gods and Pundit KK Shankhdhar blessed the newlyweds for a married life.