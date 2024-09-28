Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei goes into hiding after Israel eliminates Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

On Saturday, September 28, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that they have eliminated chief of Iran backed terror organisation Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah. Reportedly, Nasrallah was eliminated in a targeted strike in Lebanon by Israel. Following the death of Iran backed Nasrallah, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei has gone into hiding to avoid any similar strike by Israel against him.

As per Reuters report, Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other regional Iran proxy groups to determine the next step after Israel announced that it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on south Beirut.

Following the killing of Nasrallah, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to a safer place within the country and security has been beefed up for him with the fear that he can be next.

Notably, following the death of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, Israel’s army chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, vowed to “reach” anyone who poses a threat to Israeli citizens. Iran has always been against the existence of Israel, and the Ayatollah has been at the forefront of spewing venom against Israel.

Earlier, in response to Hezbollah’s provocation, Israel struck the terror group’s central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut. During the attack, Israel killed the group’s co-founder and current chief Hassan Nasrallah.

As per media reports, Nasrallah’s daughter Zainab Nasrallah, Hezbollah missile unit commander Muhammad Ali Ismail, and his deputy Hossein Ahmed Ismail were also killed in Israel’s attack.

Israel and Hezbollah have always been at war, however, the tensions have escalated since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas in Israel, a terror attack supported by Iran-backed Hezbollah.