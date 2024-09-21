Saturday, September 21, 2024
Mumbai: Muslim mob prevents authorities from demolishing illegal construction in a mosque in Dharavi,...
Mumbai: Muslim mob prevents authorities from demolishing illegal construction in a mosque in Dharavi, BMC vehicles damaged and road blocked

The incident took when police and administration arrived at Mehboob-e-Subaniya Mosque in Dharavi to demolish an unauthorised construction. A large number of Muslims gathered on the road and prevented the authorities from carrying out the demolition by blocking the lane that leads to the mosque.

Tension erupted in Dharavi slum in Mumbai on Saturday after hundreds of Muslim residents gathered on a road and opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan to demolish an alleged illegal portion of a mosque. A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation, an official said.

The incident took when police and administration arrived at Mehboob-e-Subaniya Mosque in Dharavi to demolish an unauthorised construction. A large number of Muslims gathered on the road and prevented the authorities from carrying out the demolition by blocking the lane that leads to the mosque.

The mob also damaged vehicles belonging to the BMC that arrived for the demolition. The locals blocked the road, creating tension in the area.

“A team of BMC officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi around 9 am to demolish alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. Soon, a large number of local residents gathered at the spot and stopped the civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located,” a police official told the media.

He added that later hundreds of people also assembled outside the Dharavi police station located there and squatted on the road to protest against the plan to demolish the illegal construction of the mosque. A delegation from the mosque, BMC officials and Dharavi police are currently holding talks to resolve the issue, the police official added.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed the densely-populated area to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation.

In the meanwhile, Congress party has come in support of the illegal construction by the mosque. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded that the sentiments of the Muslims should be respected. “Today I met the Chief Minister regarding the BMC’s demolition notice to Mehboob-e-Subaniya Mosque in Dharavi and conveyed the sentiments of the people. I had a positive conversation with the Chief Minister. He said that he will talk to the concerned officials and assured that the demolition proceedings will be stopped,” she wrote on X.

She also posted a copy of a letter she handed over to Maharashtra CM, where she wrote that the mosque near Himalaya Hotel in Dharavi has been in existence for many years. She demanded that Dharavi Rehabilitation Authority (DRP) should investigate the encroachment of this mosque, and any demolition should be carried out only after the DRP report.

She requested the CM to suspend the ‘regressive action’ of bulldozing the illegal construction.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have demanded action against illegal construction by mosques. BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya said he has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding action against unauthorized mosque and “land jihad”.

“Building and expanding unauthorized mosque in Dharavi is promoting land jihad. When government employees come to demolish unauthorised constructions, Uddhav Thackeray, Sena and Congress leaders instigate riots by provoking the Muslim community,” he alleged. 

Nitish Rane said that the incident shows how ‘Jihadis want to bring Sharia law in the country’. He said that it shows Jihadis do not respect the constitution, and if they want to show such dadagiri, they should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

