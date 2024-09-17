In the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, a sub-inspector named Sachin Kumar has alleged that the magistrate not only harassed him mentally but also accused him of implicating Muslims in fake cases. In a video, Sachin Kumar is seen sitting near the railway track and contemplating suicide.

On the 17th of September, sub-inspector Sachin Kumar submitted a complaint to the police station where he was posted. In this letter, Sachin has alleged that Magistrate Abhishek Tripathi repeatedly called him to his cabin and behaved indecently. Moreover, he accused Kumar of falsely arresting Muslims.

The matter pertains to the Banna Devi Police Station precinct wherein Sachin Kumar reached the court to seek the remand of five bike thieves – Adeeb, Faiz, Arbaaz, Aamir and Shakir. Sub-inspector Sachin Kumar had registered an FIR against these thieves and was also the investigating officer (IO). The arrested accused in this case had several criminal cases registered against them, and seven stolen bikes were recovered from them. In addition, a scooty and motor parts were also recovered from these accused.

As Sachin Kumar reached the magistrate court to seek the remand of the accused persons at around 4 pm, the magistrate Abhishek Tripathi allegedly made him wait for hours. In addition to making him sit and wait till 10 pm, the magistrate also allegedly called Sachin Kumar to the restroom multiple times and misbehaved with him. According to Sachin Kumar, the magistrate threatened him and said: “You have falsely implicated Muslims and brought them here.”

Taking to X, journalist Ajay Dwivedi shared a video of Sachin Kumar and a written complaint on 17th September. In this complaint, Sachin Kumar is quoted as saying that on 16th September, he went to the magistrate’s court at 4 pm to get the remand of Adeeb, Faiz, Arbaaz, Aamir and Shakir, named in a vehicle theft case, approved.

According to Ajay Dwivedi’s complaint, the judge arrived in court at 5 pm and the sub-inspector then requested that the magistrate approve the accused’s remand. It is alleged that the sub-inspector was made to sit in court until 10 p.m. During this period, the sub-inspector was called to the restroom every 10 minutes and subjected to abuse and threats. The magistrate rebuked the sub-inspector saying: “You have arrested Muslims falsely.”

As per the complaint, Kumar’s request seeking approval of the remand of the accused Muslim thieves was rejected but he was also tortured. In the viral video, the sub-inspector narrated his ordeal as described in the complaint.

Action taken on SSP’s instructions

OpIndia has obtained a copy of the FIR in the case in which Sub Inspector Sachin Kumar sought remand of Adeeb, Faiz, Shakir, Aamir and Arbaaz in the court. This FIR was registered on 16th September at Bannadevi police station on the complaint of Sub Inspector Praveen Kumar. Sub-Inspector Sachin Kumar is the investigating officer in this case. Then the police arrested five accused belonging to the bike theft gang. During interrogation, this gang had told that they had stolen and dismantled 60-70 bikes.

Aligarh police deemed this operation to be successful by the SSP’s directions. The police retrieved four bikes and three scooters from each of the accused. Moreover, they recovered bike parts such as tanks and silencers. Before their arrest, the suspects were strolling around the government hospital. The ages of all the accused range from 19 to 25 years. All of them faced charges under Sections 317 (2), 317 (4), and 317 (5) of the BNS.

Following this episode, many legal experts believe that if the claims made by SI Sachin Kumar are proven true, it will call into question the judicial system. Such alleged inappropriate behaviour towards an on-duty police officer not only lowers their morale but also undermines the fairness of the legal system. This is more than just a debate between a police officer and a magistrate; it raises major concerns about the legal system and law and order. Now it remains to be seen what action is taken in this matter and what the truth is about Sachin Kumar’s suicide threat.