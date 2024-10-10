Thursday, October 10, 2024
Gonda: Munna, Sultan, Aslam and others attack Durga Puja pandal, pelt stones on devotees and abuse deites, injure 12 Hindus including kids

The authorities in Gonda have booked a case against twelve people and assured strict action against the Muslim culprits.

Image from OpIndia Hindi
Muslims in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh stormed a pandal dedicated to Durga Puja. The mob pelted stones at the Hindus present there and abused the deities. They even chased children with sticks. A case has been registered against the accused. According to media reports, the blindfold around the eyes of the goddess was removed after placing the idol in the pandal in the Maskanwa Bazaar area of ​​​​Gonda on 9th October. The Hindu community has been installing the idol there for the past several years and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

After the worship, some Hindu kids started bursting crackers outside this pandal which enraged the Muslims who live in the neighbourhood. The aggressive members of a Muslim family arrived there and started abusing the Hindus. They first pelted stones at the devotees and then attacked them with sticks. The perpetrators have been identified as Munna, Sultan and Aslam among other Muslims and their families. Around 10-12 Hindus were critically wounded during the assault. When Hindus tried to pacify them, they became more hostile and called other Muslims from nearby areas.

Afterwards, the police were informed about the matter and a large police force including the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) Gonda reached the spot and put an end to the violence. The perpetrators ran away from there. The incident led to a tense atmosphere in the area. The police tried to placate the enraged Hindus including members of the puja committee and assured tough action against the offenders.

Children were also injured in this stone pelting. The victims are now receiving medical attention. Hindus have also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Muslims. 12 Muslims are named as accused in the case. A case has also been registered against some illegal individuals. Police teams have been formed to search and apprehend the culprits. Further inquiry is underway as the matter is still under investigation.

