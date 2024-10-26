Saturday, October 26, 2024
HomeWorldIsrael announces completion of its retaliatory airstrikes against Iran; over 100 Israeli fighter jets...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Israel announces completion of its retaliatory airstrikes against Iran; over 100 Israeli fighter jets bombarded Iranian military sites

Over 100 Israeli Defense Forces aircrafts flew to Iran to bomb military locations in response to Iran's missile attack earlier this month.

OpIndia Staff
Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes on military sites in Iran
Israel retaliates against Iran’s missile attack, bombing key military sites with over 100 jets. Tensions rise as the US advises caution, and Iran downplays the impact. (Image: AI-generated representational image/File/Wion)
1

On Saturday, 26th October, Israel announced the completion of its retaliatory airstrikes against Iran. “I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel. We conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran — thwarting immediate threats to the State of Israel”, IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari said.

Earlier, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting sensitive military sites in Iran. Over 100 Israeli Defense Forces aircrafts flew to Iran to bomb military locations in response to Iran’s missile attack earlier this month. According to a Reuters report, Iranian media reported three waves of explosions lasting more than two hours in Tehran (Iran’s capital) and at nearby military installations.

According to IDF, fighter jets, refuelers and spy planes, took part in the strikes. They traveled 1,600 KM from Israel to conduct the strikes. The aircrafts returned safely after the complex operation.

Earlier this month, on 1st October, Iran fired around 200 missiles at Israel, marking the second direct attack on Israel in the last six months. Since then, Israel’s retaliation was anticipated, putting the Middle East on edge.

The IDF issued a statement on social media, saying, “In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now, the Israel Defense Forces are conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised. We will do whatever is necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.”

Israel has already eliminated the top leadership of the Iran-backed terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran’s missile attack was a retaliation move of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah operatives and leadership. Israel had assured retaliation at the right time. Hezbollah has been supporting Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist outfit that conducted a terrorist attack on Israel on 7th October 2023, leaving over 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals dead. Hamas also took several hundred hostages, over 100 of whom are still in Gaza, with Hamas repeatedly refusing to release them. Following the attack, Israel started a military operation to wipe out Hamas. Israel-Hamas war has since entered its 13th month.

The US was informed about the strikes beforehand

According to Reuters, the United States was notified about the strikes beforehand, but the US was not involved in the operation. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shortly after the strikes began. The US has reportedly convinced Israel to calibrate the airstrike to ensure the war between the two nations does not escalate. However, in the event of retaliation from Iran, the US has assured it will provide aid as required. The decision included deploying the US military’s THAAD anti-missile defences in Israel along with around 100 US soldiers to operate them.

Amid the ongoing strike in Iran, United States President Joe Biden issued a statement warning that the US would not support airstrikes by Israel on nuclear sites in Iran. The US further asked Israel to opt for attacking oil fields in Iran instead.

Iran downplays Israeli attack

Iranian media has downplayed the attack, suggesting that the air defence systems reacted as they should. A military spokesperson was quoted by Iranian state TV as saying that the explosions heard in Tehran were linked to “air defence systems reacting to efforts by the Zionist regime (Israel) to attack three locations outside the city of Tehran.”

IRNA reported that anti-aircraft guns were heard in central Tehran. According to the Iranian Fars news agency, several military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran were targeted by Israel. Several other news agencies and media houses in Iran claimed the military bases attacked by Israel were not damaged. According to Syrian state news agency SANA, Israel also targeted some military sites in central and southern parts of Syria early on Saturday, and missiles launched by Israel were intercepted by Syrian air defence.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com