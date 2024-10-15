Islamists have created unrest throughout the nation during the Durga Puja, including Gujarat, for a while now, and Hindus have been targeted through multiple attacks by them. The torture and murder of Ram Gopal Mishra in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich is a recent example of their brutality. Now, an incident has come to light where a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer, who is also a part of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), was surrounded and attacked by a Muslim mob in Jamkhambhaliya in Dwarka district.

The matter relates to playing devotional garba song in his own car which infuriated the accused who grabbed the victim’s neck and assaulted him. The local police were notified by the victim and they registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 25-30 individuals, including Lala Sheikh and Rustam.

A VHP leader was assaulted by Muslim mob in Jam Khambhalia last night.



Reason?- He was just passing near a mosque while playing Garba songs in his car.



Assailants threatened him to kill if he used the same route again.



FIR has been lodged. Investigation is underway.

According to the information, the incident transpired on 14th October near Madina Masjid Chowk in Jamkhambhaliya. The man was passing through the area in a car to drop off a friend at his home. Meanwhile, a program of majlis (Islamic speech) was going on at the intersection and the members of the Muslim community surrounded him as he drove by. He was held by his collar, threatened and thrashed by them.

OpIndia contacted the Hindu man to know more about the case who stated, “The incident happened late last night. As one of my friends was going to his home, I was going to use the car of another friend to drop him there. I like to listen to music while driving like many others and was playing garba song. I reached Madina Masjid Chowk and witnessed that a majlis program of the Muslim community was in progress there. I then parked the vehicle on the side of the road and was thinking of a way out.”

He added, “Meanwhile, the people standing there signaled me that the car would pass and told me to drive forward. Afterwards, I drove slowly from the area and went straight to my friend’s house and dropped him there. I had a brief conversation with him and left. I was again listening to garba song while returning and noticed that the event had ended at the Madina Masjid Chowk. However, a crowd was present there. I was passing by peacefully. They spotted my car and surrounded me. They ordered me to park it on the side. I complied and got out after they asked me.”

The victim saw Lala Sheikh and Rustam who he knew by face, among the throng of 25 to 30 people. He mentioned, “As soon as I came out of the car, those people caught my collar. Before I could understand anything, they started misbehaving with me. They jostled me like a toy. They asked why was I going through the neighbourhood and playing garba song in the car. They abused me and I told them not to do so and leave me alone which further incensed them. They threatened to murder me if I passed through that locality again. They were extremely agitated about the religious song I was playing in the car and questioned why I chose to pass through the area during majlis.”

The incident shook the man who left the car at the place and went straight to the police station after somehow managing to escape. “I filed a complaint against the Muslim mob and demanded protection from the authorities. The police are currently taking action against them”, he said.

Police action and arrest of the offenders

Jamkhambhaliya police moved swiftly to take action on the matter. Due to the sensitivity of the incident, senior police officers also arrived at the location and cops were immediately stationed across the region. Police have registered an FIR against the accused including Lala Sheikh and Rustam under sections 352, 351 (3), 198 (2), 190 and 191 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

On the other hand, OpIndia contacted Bhupendrasinh Sarvaiya who has been serving as a police inspector (PI) at Jamkhambhaliya police station to know about the progress of the case. “The incident happened last night and we took action immediately owing to the sensitive nature of the complaint. A case of riot has been filed. The police were constantly monitoring the area due to the religious programs and processions of the Muslim community. Now, the named accused are going to be arrested,” he informed.

He further explained, “The process of locating the evidence has also been completed. Only two people’s names are known to the complainant and the identities of the other culprits are still unknown. We will investigate the nearby CCTVs, find out about the other individuals and take appropriate action against them. All of them will be taken into custody right away. At the same time, arrangements have been made in the vicinity of the complainant’s residence to ensure that there is no unrest or panic. Now, that things are under control, more action is underway.”

Notably, there is absolute peace in Jamkhambhalia even after the instance. Action will be taken to arrest the accused. The police are keeping a close watch on the entire area to prevent any untoward incident. The complainant is also relying on the authorities to provide him justice.