Two days before the outbreak of Islamist violence in Haldwani city in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, an Islamist by the name of Shadab Chauhan had posted provocative tweets on X (formerly Twitter) to incite his co-religionists against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

In a tweet on Tuesday (6th February), he warned, “Open your ears and listen, CM Pushkar Dhami. No one has the guts to stop the Muslims in India from following the diktat of Allah and the ways of Prophet Muhammad.”

“You are committing a big mistake if you consider us as weak. You do not have any idea of our power and might. We are ready for all forms of ‘constitutional struggle’,” he continued his threats.

Shadab Chauhan further warned, “Our source of strength is Article 25 (Right to Freedom of Religion) of the Indian Constitution. You stand no chance before that. He then called upon the Congress party in Uttarakhand to continue the ‘constitutional struggle’ as suggested by him.

Shadab Chauhan is a spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh-based Peace Party of India (PPI). The Islamist rose to prominence in 2021 for hailing the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

“On the auspicious occasion our #IndependenceDay we got information that #Talibans entered in #Kabul peacefully. We congratulate them and hope they will run govt as per Ahkam e Ilahi Nizam e Mustafa, where any discrimination didn’t have place. We believe in peace & justice,” he had tweeted.

In January 2022, Shadab Chauhan threatened journalist Aman Chopra with dire consequences for weighing in on the threat received by journalist Ashok Shrivastav from a leader of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party(SBSP), an ally of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

“All will be treated, no virus will be spared, Insha Allah,” the Islamist had replied to a tweet by Aman where the latter pointed out the hooliganism of the Samajwadi Party and its allies even when they are not in power.

He was also seen supporting the persecution of Muslim women, protesting against the imposition of hijab in Iran.

Riots in Haldwani

On Thursday(8th February), Islamists resorted to stone pelting and arson in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani area. The frenzied mob attacked authorities who went there to demolish a madrasa, which was built on illegally encroached govt land near the Banbhulpura police station.

The Islamists pelted stones at the policemen and Haldwani Municipal Corporation workers present there. Later, they surrounded the police station and went on to set fire to the vehicles stationed outside the Banbhulpura police station.

The mob also set a transformer on fire, resulting in a power outage in the area. Several journalists and administration officials were trapped inside the police station as a mob surrounded the Banbhulpura police station.

Court orders to remove an illegal Madrasa in Haldwani, Uttarakhand were being followed when the Muslim mob turned violent and took to stone-pelting. A police station has been set on fire. 20 police personnel have sustained serious injuries; one narrowly escaped being burnt alive. pic.twitter.com/Dx3ESHI5b1 — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) February 8, 2024

“Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured,” said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman.

Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges. Uttarakhand government has put high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence.