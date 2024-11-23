Saturday, November 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAfter blaming EVMs, Congress now passes the buck on machinery and police as BJP...
News Reports
Updated:

After blaming EVMs, Congress now passes the buck on machinery and police as BJP gains lead on six seats in UP bypolls

Congress has long blamed alleged malfunctioning of EVMs as an excuse for their poll debacle. But when on Saturday, November 24, the results of UP by polls showed BJP leading on 6 seats, Congress President Ajay Rai slammed the Yogi Adityanath govt of using state machinery to get favorable outcome.

ANI
Congress EVM Ajay Rai
Congress UP president Ajay Rai (Image Source: ABP)

After BJP gets a lead on six seats in Uttar Pradesh bypolls, state’s Congress President Ajay Rai on Saturday accused the Yogi government of using government machinery in the by-polls conducted on nine state seats. Rai also claimed that voters were intimidated and threatened during the bye-elections.

Ajay Rai said, “It was already decided in Uttar Pradesh that the government was fighting the elections with the help of its machinery and police to win the elections. The result of that has come out… All the machinery and police administration were deployed, and voters were intimidated and threatened. This is a complete murder of democracy.”

Rai said that the INDIA bloc took the lead in Jharkhand because the Mahagathan government in Jharkhand did good work in the state.

He said, “Our government did good work in Jharkhand. Hemant Soren was sent to jail and tortured… The way the BJP broke Champai Soren and brought him to its side using money and muscle power, anger was also seen among the general public over this…”

Samajwadi Party candidate from Karhal Assembly seat, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav alleged that the administration abused power and constantly harassed people in Meerapur and Kundarki assembly constituencies during the bypolls.

“The way the administration abused power and constantly harassed our people, our activists and the people here contested the elections very strongly and we hope that we will win the elections with a good margin. The whole country knows that all the videos of the election day went viral on social media and the way the police contested the elections in Mirapur in Kundarki on behalf of the BJP, everyone has seen that and knows it. I hope that we will win with a good number of votes…” he said.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading in six seats—Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan—as of 2.20 pm.

Samajwadi party is leading on two seats of Sishamau and Karhal while Jayant Chuadhary’s RLD is on the Meerapur seat.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmad go on a rant against EVMs after poll loss, echo already-debunked ‘99% battery’ rhetoric

OpIndia Staff -
Fahad Ahmad raised questions about the authenticity of the EVM machines and vowed to write to the Election Commission for a recount. He said, "I hope the results will not be announced for the seat before the recounting is done." However, Election Commission has already debunked the '99% battery' rhetoric.
News Reports

12 Bangladeshi infiltrators caught at Tripura railway station, had planned to enter other states

OpIndia Staff -
GRP and BSF have arrested 12 Bangladeshi infiltrators in a joint operation at Teliamura railway station located in Khowai district of Tripura.

Maharashtra Elections: Incumbent CM Eknath Shinde thanks voters, says CM decision will be joint call

Himachal Pradesh: At Sanskrit University, a professor stops students from wearing ‘tilak’ and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Hindu organisations demand action

Bangladesh on the verge of becoming Pakistan as HC recommends death penalty for ‘blasphemy’, Hindu minorities set to be tageted

Canada keeps changing its tune about India: Dismisses Canadian media report linking PM Modi and other Indian officials to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s death

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmad go on a rant against EVMs after poll loss, echo already-debunked ‘99% battery’ rhetoric

OpIndia Staff -

12 Bangladeshi infiltrators caught at Tripura railway station, had planned to enter other states

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra Elections: Incumbent CM Eknath Shinde thanks voters, says CM decision will be joint call

ANI -

After Adani, US DOJ charges Indian national Sanjay Kaushik for illegally exporting aviation components to Russia

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal Pradesh: At Sanskrit University, a professor stops students from wearing ‘tilak’ and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Hindu organisations demand action

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh on the verge of becoming Pakistan as HC recommends death penalty for ‘blasphemy’, Hindu minorities set to be tageted

OpIndia Staff -

Canada keeps changing its tune about India: Dismisses Canadian media report linking PM Modi and other Indian officials to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s death

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in UP: Shariq entraps a Hindu girl posing as Honey, rapes her and forces her to embrace Islam on the pretext of...

OpIndia Staff -

Dalit Lekhraj’s daughter becomes Sakina: Over 3000 non-Muslims studying in a madarasa in Rajasthan, reveals RTI; Bajrang Dal alleges conversion conspiracy

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Swara Bhaskar claims she and her Muslim husband are ‘progressive,’ had earlier canvassed votes for the ‘honour of Prophet Muhammad’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com