CNN deliberately misquotes Donald Trump on Liz Cheney, Elon Musk says channel should rename themselves as Disinformation News Network

On Thursday (31st October), Elon Musk slammed Cable News Network (CNN) for deliberately misquoting Donald Trump about former House Representative, Liz Cheney.

Liz is the daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who oversaw the US invasion of Iraq during the George Bush administration. Donald Trump had been critical of the regime change wars of the US and proponents of hawkish foreign policies such as Liz and Dick Cheney.

On Thursday, Trump lashed out at ‘war hawk’ Liz Cheney for supporting endless wars and endangering the lives of US armed forces. His comments were later twisted by ‘experts’ at CNN to suggest that the former US President wanted Liz Cheney to be shot.

“She is a radical war hawk. Let us put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let us see how she feels about it, when the guns are trained on her face,” he told journalist Tucker Carlson in Arizona.

“They are all war hawks when they are sitting in Washington in a nice building saying let us send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy,” Donald Trump exposed the sinister agenda of Liz Cheney.

The former US President emphasised, “She is a stupid person. I used to have meetings with a lot of people and she always wanted to go to war with people.”

CNN quotes Donald Trump out of context

Although Donald Trump asked Liz Cheney to walk the talk and fight with guns if she wished to continue her hawkish foreign policy stance, the Cable News Network (CNN) chose to quote him out of context. ‘Experts’ at the leftist propaganda outlet went on to suggest that the former US President wanted the killing of Liz Cheney.

“I do not think you even need to call it fired upon. He is saying quite explicitly and unambiguously that Liz Cheney should be shot, executed by a firing squad,” claimed one pro-Democrat expert.

While attributing false motives to Donald Trump, he brazened out, “Let us execute a political opponent who happens to be a woman because I do not like her.”

“Four days out from Election Day, and former President Donald Trump is escalating his violent rhetoric, suggesting one of his most prominent critics, the former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, should be fired upon,” CNN’s news presenter Kasie Hunt stated.

Another pro-Democrat host claimed,”When he says nine barrels shooting at her, that obviously evokes images of a firing squad. It evokes images of an execution.”

Distraught by CNN’s brazen propaganda, Elon Musk told the channel to rename itself as ‘Disinformation News Network (DNN)’.

