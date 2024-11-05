Tuesday, November 5, 2024
HomeEditor's picksGovt asks Wikipedia why it shouldn't be considered a publisher: Read what it means...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Govt asks Wikipedia why it shouldn’t be considered a publisher: Read what it means and how OpIndia dossier had highlighted this aspect

Shraddha Pandey
wikipedia
17

Days after OpIndia released its dossier detailing how Wikipedia is not a free, editorial intervention-free encyclopaedia, the Central government has issued a notice to Wikipedia. On Tuesday (5th November), the Modi government wrote to Wikipedia, citing multiple complaints about bias and inaccuracies on their platform. The government pointed out that a select editorial group has control over the platform and also questioned why Wikipedia should not be treated as a publisher, a demand OpIndia raised recently.

“Government of India puts Wikipedia on notice. Government writes to Wikipedia pointing out many complaints of bias and inaccuracies in Wikipedia, points out a small group having editorial control and asks why Wikipedia shouldn’t be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary,” news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Notably, Wikipedia is embroiled in a legal battle with ANI as the news agency filed a defamation case against Wikipedia for adverse comments made on its Wiki page. The agency objected to the comment saying that ANI “has been criticized for having served as a propaganda tool for the incumbent central government, distributing materials from a vast network of fake news websites, and misreporting events.”

ANI accused Wikipedia of publishing false and defamatory content with malicious intent of tarnishing the news agency’s reputation and discrediting its goodwill. The news agency also sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Wikipedia.

Is Wikipedia an unbiased intermediary or a biased publisher? What OpIndia research found

OpIndia’s research paper revealed that the structure of Wikipedia itself gives unmitigated power to a handful of individuals who are called ‘administrators’. There are only 435 active administrators in the entire world who have the power to ban editors, blacklist sources, ban contributors and decide the edits that should be made or reverted on articles.

Soon after OpIndia released the dossier, Facebook, another Left-leaning platform that has been accused of election interference in the USA and many such instances of furthering the political interest of a certain ideology, banned the dossier to restrict its viewership.

Wikipedia claims to be an intermediary which depends on the wisdom of the crowd without content intervention and editorial line, based on ‘reliable sources’ and maintaining and neutral point of view. This, however, is far from the truth, as evidenced in OpIndia research. Wikipedia meets all the standards of publishers. They collate information on current events and historical events, they pay their editors and administrators and they are easily accessible by the people at large on the internet.

Given that Wikipedia has an editorial stand based on the personal opinions and biases of its editors and administrators, the evidence cited in the OpIndia dossier suggests that they are no longer eligible to be considered an intermediary. OpIndia recommended that once declared a publisher, Wikimedia would have to have their offices in India, set up a grievance redressal system and submit to Indian laws about illegal content which undermines the sovereignty of India or creates disaffection.

Notably, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 applies to Digital Media which includes ‘intermediaries’ and publishers of news or publishers of online curated content. Wikipedia, even as itself claims to be an ‘intermediary’ is qualified to be treated as a publisher given that despite not having any physical presence in India, it not only has a specific editorial line controlled by a small group of administrators and editors but also pays many of them through the Wikimedia Foundation.

Excerpt from the OpIndia dossier on Wikipedia

It is pertinent to recall that Wikipedia had during the controversy around the BBC propaganda documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared that it is a foreign entity and thus, the Indian courts have no jurisdiction over it. The findings of the research paper prepared by OpIndia Editor-in-Chief Nupur J Sharma, reveal that despite not having offices or presence in India, Wikipedia has been funding entities and individuals with anti-India ideology and even links to Islamists and Khalistanis, to further its own business and ideological interests in the country. Wikipedia not only collects funds from India in the form of donations but also spends millions of dollars in India and toes an absolutely biased and rigid editorial line, all while claiming to be an intermediary and not a publisher to escape any accountability before the Indian law.

Besides, declaring Wikipedia as a publisher, OpIndia also recommended that Wikipedia’s financial transactions be scrutinised. The OpIndia dossier titled Wikipedia’s War on India can be read here.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won Olympics gold in women’s boxing, confirmed as a man with a ‘micro-penis’ in leaked medical reports

OpIndia Staff -

Faridabad: 7 minors among 8 Hindu girls go missing, families and Hindu outfits allege involvement of Muslim men, police denies love jihad angle

OpIndia Staff -

Siddharth Nagar, UP: Hindu devotees say stones pelted during Laxmi Puja visarjan; police says it was a ‘rumour’ and they will investigate to find...

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Muzaffar Hussain, the Congress candidate from Mira Bhayandar who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging and whose father founded Nayanagar, where Hindus are hardly allowed...

Siddhi Somani -

Andhra Pradesh: Muslim man caught attempting to desecrate a Hindu temple, Islamists spread misleading claims defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants

OpIndia Staff -

“We are not Bakris, maals…” – Shaina NC slams Sunil Raut’s misogynist comments about women

ANI -

MP: Mohd Taufiq and his accomplice vandalise Ganesh idol in Chhindwara, threaten to kill Hindu woman for stopping Taufiq from damaging the idol

OpIndia Staff -

Massive fraud in Bihar teacher recruitment exam: 4000 found inelligible, 24000 may lose jobs for fake caste, disability and sports certificates

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Peel Police arrest three following Khalistani attack on Hindu worshippers in Brampton, similar protests seen at multiple locations including Mississauga

OpIndia Staff -

Peel Police suspend Sergeant Harinder Sohi who was caught on camera doubling as Khalistani protester outside Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com