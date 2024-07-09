Thursday, July 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsANI files Rs 2 crore defamation suit against Wikipedia in Delhi High Court, summons...
News Reports
Updated:

ANI files Rs 2 crore defamation suit against Wikipedia in Delhi High Court, summons issued

The plea argued that Wikipedia has tarnished the reputation of ANI among general public and the industry leading to harassment of the plaintiff from the public. It further added that damage continues to be inflicted on the ANI page with false and defamatory content without the ability to modify or edit the same.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: LiveLaw
102

Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) has filed a Rs 2 Crore defamation suit against online encyclopedia Wikipedia in Delhi High Court saying that Wikipedia has been allowing defamatory edits to ANI’s page on the platform. The Delhi High Court issued summons to Wikipedia in the case on Tuesday, July 9.

The Wikipedia entry for ANI says,”The news agency has been criticized for having served as a propaganda tool for the incumbent central government distributing materials from a vast network of fake news websites and misreporting events.” Following this, ANI filed the defamation suit saying that the description is defamatory and that the platform was not allowing edits on its page to change the description.

Appearing on behalf of ANI, Advocate Sidhant Kumar submitted, “They have closed my (ANI’s) page for editing by anyone and can only be edited through their representatives.” He argued that Wikipedia is allowing only selective edits on their page.

Sidhant Kumar submitted, “This malicious conduct of the Defendants ex-facie establishes their ulterior motives of defaming Plaintiff by publishing false and misleading content against Plaintiff.”

The plea argued that Wikipedia has tarnished the reputation of ANI among general public and the industry leading to harassment of the plaintiff from the public. It further added that damage continues to be inflicted on the ANI page with false and defamatory content without the ability to modify or edit the same.

.Hearing the plea, Justice Navin Chawla issued notice on ANI’s interim relief plea as well and listed the matter for further hearing on August 20.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com