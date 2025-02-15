An old remark of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Syed Moin’s has gone viral on social media. The divisive statement is from his speech during the party’s election campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections last November. He can be heard repeating the infamous “remove police for 15 minutes” comment of Akbaruddin Owaisi in front of a cheering audience at Urdu Ghar of Nanded.

“15 minutes are remaining. I am also a slave of Akbaruddin Owaisi. I also endorse his statement. Think whatever you want. I am the one who hits the last ball for six,” he gleefully announced in front of his radical admirers.

“In India, we (Muslims) are 25 crores and you (Hindus) are 100 crores. If you remove the police from the country for 15 minutes, then you will know who is powerful,” Akbaruddin Owaisi challenged during an address in 2012. AIMIM chief and his older brother Asaduddin Owaisi also alluded to the provocative statement during his election campaign in Maharashtra last year which triggered a fresh controversy. The words have been repeatedly used by the party leaders including Akbaruddin and other Islamists over the years to intimidate Hindus.

Syed Moin led a rally against Ram Giri Maharaj and BJP leader Nitesh Rane

A demonstration called “Chalo Mumbai Tiranga” was held in Maharashtra before the state assembly elections by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). It was held in response to the alleged anti-Islamic statements made by Nitesh Rane, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Hindu sage Ram Giri Maharaj. Notably, Syed Moin, the vice president of the state unit headed the agitation along with another AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel.

Syed Moin organized one rally on 22nd September and Imtiaz Jaleel arranged another on 23rd September. Both marches travelled to Maharashtra’s capital from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar amid “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogans. Syed Moin and Imtiaz Jaleel spearheaded gatherings, where they called for the execution of anyone who made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

As the AIMIM demonstration, led by the two leaders caused chaos while they entered the city and clogged the streets, the Mumbai Police reportedly resorted to lathi-charge. Furthermore, they also submitted an FIR (First Information Report) against the AIMIM workers for holding a “rasta roko” protest at Kopri Highway. The commotion occurred as the party workers asserted that Imtiaz Jaleel was no longer available and had become unreachable. Following hours of disorder created by them waiting on the roadway, the Mumbai Police swiftly intervened and Lathi charged the perpetrators.