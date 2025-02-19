Saturday, May 24, 2025
Punjab: FIR lodged against farmer leader and BKU Totewal state chief, US deportee says he paid ₹45 lakh for visa but was sent via donkey route

The Dharamkot police have registered a case against Sukhwinder Singh Sukh Gill, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Totepur) state president, and his mother, Pritam Kaur, in connection with immigration fraud. According to police reports, Sukh Gill, along with Jaswinder Singh of Pandori Arian village in Moga—who was deported from the United States—has been accused of orchestrating the fraudulent scheme.

While farmers continue their struggle at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders for their demands, some unscrupulous individuals exploit the situation for personal gain. A recent case from Moga has brought such misconduct to light. Here, a farmer leader, who claims to fight for the rights of farmers, was booked by the police after a compatriot accused him of Rs 45 lakhs visa fraud and sending him to the US via an illegal route.

An FIR has been lodged against Sukh Gill, his mother, and two others—Talwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh—under BNS 318(4), 143, and 61(2) of the Immigration Act 24 at the Dharamkot police station. Additionally, two travel agencies, Fateh Immigration (Dharamkot, Moga district) and Ekam Travel (Chandigarh), have also been implicated in the case.

The accusations surfaced after Jaswinder Singh, recounting his ordeal, revealed that he had spent ₹45 lakh in pursuit of his American dream. He informed the police that he had sought legal means to immigrate but was instead deceived into travelling by boat, leading to his eventual deportation.

