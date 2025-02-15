Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi a ‘legally converted Backward Class’, BJP hits back

Revanth Reddy said, "PM Modi is a legally converted BC. In 2001, before becoming the CM, his caste was among the upper classes in Gujarat. After becoming CM, he merged that caste into BC. He was not born as BC. His certificate may be BC, but his mentality is anti-BC."

Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi a ‘legally converted BC’ at Congress event in Hyderabad
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at a Congress event where he called PM Modi a "legally converted BC," drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders. (Image: Deccan Chronical/Sunday Guardian)

On Friday, 14th February, Congress Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, triggered a political storm by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born into the backward class. Reddy claimed that PM Modi is a “legally converted BC (Backward Class).” Reddy made the remarks during a Congress event in Hyderabad. His comments drew sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several BJP leaders slammed Reddy for his comments, especially considering that he holds the top office in Telangana.

‘PM Modi was born upper caste’, claims Revanth Reddy

During his address at the Congress event, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy claimed that PM Modi was originally from an upper caste. He further asserted that his caste was recognised as Backward Class because of reclassification in Gujarat in 2001. He said, “I want to tell you one thing. PM Modi says he belongs to BCs, but he is not BC. He is a legally converted BC. In 2001, before becoming the Chief Minister, his caste was among the upper classes in Gujarat. After becoming CM, he merged that caste into BC. He was not born as BC. His certificate may be BC, but his mentality is anti-BC.”

BJP challenges Revanth Reddy for a debate

The BJP hit out at Reddy for his comments. Union Minister, and Telangana BJP chief, G Kishan Reddy challenged the CM to a public debate on the issue. He said, “Revanth Reddy is making such comments out of impatience as Congress is losing public support in the state and across the country.”

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also criticised Reddy and questioned whether he knew the caste and religion of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said, “He is talking about the PM’s caste as a desperate tactic to divert attention from Congress’ promise of 42% reservation to BCs.”

“Now, what caste is Rahul Gandhi? What’s his religion? Does he know, or do you? His grandfather was Feroze Jehangir Gandhi. In Hindu tradition, caste follows the father’s lineage. If anyone wants to debate legal conversion, maybe the Chief Minister should start from 10, Janpath,” he added in a post on X.

Kumar also pointed out that PM Modi’s OBC status was recognised in 1994 when Congress was in power in Gujarat.

‘Spitting at the sun’: BJP MP tells Revanth Reddy

BJP MP Etela Rajender told Revanth Reddy that attacking PM Modi would backfire. He said, “PM Modi transcends caste barriers. He is the pride of India on the global stage. Even the American President offers him a chair with great respect.”

Furthermore, he took a dig at former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, and said that leaders who once insulted PM Modi later had to bow before him in Delhi. Rajender said, “Back then, KCR lost his composure and insulted Modi. But when he goes to Delhi, he calls him ‘our elder brother’ and seeks the Centre’s support. However, when he returns to Telangana, he speaks arrogantly.” He further accused CM Reddy of being “incapable” of managing his own party and said attacking Modi was akin to “spitting at the sun.”

The MP said, “PM Modi has no personal agenda. The people of this nation are his family. Those who criticised him in the past have faced consequences, and the same will happen to you.”

This is not the first time Revanth Reddy has courted controversy with his remarks about PM Modi. In January this year, he compared PM Modi to medieval Turkish invader Mahmud of Ghazni during a Congress rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow. At that time, the BJP strongly condemned his statement and called it “shameful.”

