On 22nd February, Madhi Gram Sabha in Pathardi taluka of the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra passed a resolution prohibiting Muslim traders from operating in Madhi village during the Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra (Madhi Chi Yatra), an annual event that has been observed at the Kanifnath shrine for 700 years. The event commenced on 28th February.

However, the Block Development Officer stayed the decision and reported procedural violations after which Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Narayan Rane questioned the move on 2nd March. During a visit to Ahilyanagar he warned, “The BDO should remember that a Hindutva sarkar is in power in Maharashtra. Though the resolution passed by the Madhi gram panchayat has been stayed by him, I urge the villages to again pass the same. If all villagers sign the resolution, then how will the BDO reject it.”

He referred to the declaration as “historic” and added, “The hardcore Hindutva supporters have been awakened in the village. The gram sabha’s decision will provide direction to the nation. If the Hindu religion is challenged, then such a decision will be taken across Maharashtra.” He holds Fisheries and Ports Development portfolio.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, the District Guardian Minister, has previously backed the gram sabha’s verdict and conveyed, “The gram sabha is well within its constitutional rights to pass such a resolution imposing the ban. The Supreme Court has acknowledged the rights of the gram sabha.” BJP’s Adhyatmik Aghadi Tushar Bhosale announced, “All temples and other Hindu religious institutions across India should take similar steps.” The decision has been supported by Hindu groups who maintained that it is an attempt to preserve “Sanatani traditions.”

BDO Shivaji Kamble was earlier instructed by Ashish Yerekar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ahilyanagar Zilla Parishad to investigate the resolution’s legitimacy after it was approved.

Kamble alleged that outsiders were used to pass the resolution. “We conducted the enquiry and found that the gram sabha lacked required quorum as per the government guidelines. Besides the resolution had 116 signatures of which 16 signatures could not be confirmed. Also, there were other deficiencies in the resolution and therefore I have deemed the resolution has unconstitutional,” he claimed.

Local leaders who favor the ban asserted that it aimed to preserve Hindu customs during the yatra. “We received complaints from villagers that Muslim traders were not following our traditions and were involved in anti-social and criminal activities during the yatra. Hence, during the recent gram sabha, we passed a resolution barring them from participating,” expressed village sarpanch Sanjay Markad.

The 5,000 residents of Madhi village, which is in the Ahilyanagar district and is roughly 175 kilometers from Pune, include about 650 Muslims. Every year, thousands of traders and devotees from all around the state come to participate in the prominent yatra. Holi marks the start of the month-long celebration which ends on Gudi Padwa. Madhi hamlet is scheduled to host the sacred event on 19th March which is devoted to Kanifnath, also called Kanhoba, a venerated figure of the Navnath Sampraday sect.

Demand to ban participation of Muslims during “Braj ki Holi”

The Vrindavan-based Hindu outfit Dharam Raksha Sangh released a statement indicating mistrust of the Muslim community in light of its objectionable actions and feared that there might be unrest during the Holi festivities in Braj. The former urged Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to restrict their involvement. Saurabh Gaur, the national head of the Dharam Raksha Sangh, highlighted that recent instance in Bareilly demonstrated that members of the Muslim community were posing a threat to Hindus. Muslim youths assaulted Hindus and threatened, “If you celebrate Holi, we kill you.”

Gaur informed, “We have decided to prohibit the entry of Muslims in Holi celebrations at major pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Gokul and Dauji.” He mentioned, “Holi is the festival of love and harmony. We do not want any member of the Muslim community to gain entry into the celebrations and create trouble,” and voiced, “We still perceive a threat from their intentions. They could cause disturbances.”

“The UP government must enforce a ban similar to restrictions placed on Muslim participation in garba celebrations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Since they object to colours and gulal, they have no place in our Holi celebrations. They should be kept away and the government must ensure it,” Dharam Raksha Sangh’s national coordinator Acharya Badrish demanded as he likened the community to “separatists and jihadists.”

He proposed that they might be permitted following a written assurance to the majority community. “Otherwise, they should be kept away and the government must ensure it,” he added. Dinesh Sharma, a petitioner in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, also called on the government to prohibit Muslims from attending Braj’s Holi, in a letter to the chief minister, which he wrote in his blood. Muslims might “spit on sweets” during the celebrations, he complained.

Notably, travelers from all around the nation and overseas come to Mathura and Vrindavan to celebrate Holi.

Similar calls made during Kumbh Mela

A similar demand to restrict the entry of Muslims to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh was raised by the All India Akhara Parishad (AIAP), which is the supreme body of the Akharas in the nation. Nirmohi, Nirvani, Digamber, Mahanirvani, Atal, Bada Udasin, Nirmal, Niranjani, Juna, Avahan, Anand, Agni, and Naya Udasin are among the 13 principal Akharas recognized by the religious body. “Recently, many incidents have come to light such as mixing of urine in juice, and spitting in food, among others. All Sanatanis will be Hindus in the Kumbh Mela so it will not be tolerated if someone defiles things and feeds them,”its supremo Ravindra Puri outlined last year.

In January, he reiterated, “Although Muslims are our brothers and we don’t have any enmity with them, they shouldn’t set up shops during the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela as they will corrupt our religion. They shouldn’t set up grocery shops, juice shops, food stalls and tea shops, as they spit on the food deliberately.”

“Those who have nothing to do with Hinduism, nor with Hindu rituals nor with our saints and sages, should not be allowed to set up shop. People who know about Hinduism, its importance, people who know how to respect this religion, and the practice of worship can do the job well. Any other person of any particular religion, who does not respect Lord Ram, should not be allowed to do any kind of service during Maha Kumbh,” Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (also known as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri) stated while supporting the akhara parishad.

He added, “A few days back these people sold urine mix food, some spit on fruits and vegetables before selling them, this proves that they are executing some kind of conspiracy. This is the reason why non-Hindus should strictly not be allowed during Maha Kumbh.”

Shastri further questioned, “Mere Angne me tumhara kya kaam (What’s your job at Hindu fairs)? At Maha Kumbh we have Triveni, Sangam, and worship of saints and lords, and it is clear that these people are least bothered and interested in Hindu rituals, festivals, fairs, and overall Sanatan Dharma. When you don’t respect Ram, why do you want to interfere in the service to Lord Ram?”

Meanwhile, the Waqf board asserted ownership of the area where the Maha Kumbh Mela was held and contended that the ground used for the Hindu pilgrimage is part of their property. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded to the absurd argument and conveyed, “Anyone who respects Indian traditions is welcome. Many people had ancestors who converted to Islam under pressure in the past, yet they still take pride in Indian traditions.”

He then warned, “If such people, following traditions, come to take a dip in the Ganga, there is no problem. But if someone comes with the intention of claiming the land, they might face denting-painting.” The comments followed a declaration made by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, president of the All India Muslim Jammat (AIMJ), suggesting that Waqf owned the site where the Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations were being undertaken and that Muslims were not allowed to enter.

What is the reason behind such demands?

These appeals and regulations might appear illogical and reflect negatively on the majority community which has been the motivation for Islamo-communists and their liberal allies. However, one would comprehend the reasoning behind such demands given the hostile behavior of the Islamists in many areas, particularly during Hindu festivals and celebrations. The Yogi government directive requiring eateries to post the names and addresses of operators, proprietors and managers during Kanwar Yatra was in fact imposed for the same reason.

The Uttarakhand administration also enforced the same order. The decision was made after Hindus were regularly being tricked into consuming contaminated food which led to fights and disputes between adherents of the two faiths. The development sparked a global uproar in the liberal media, supported by radicals in the nation who essentially asked Hindus to eat such food and disregard their religious obligations as well as hygiene in order to maintain secularism. Interestingly, the arguments continue to be same even today.

Even if their actions, like spitting and urinating in food are not considered, the numerous assaults including stone pelting during Hindu festivals that have resulted in extreme violence, fatalities and significant injuries, cannot be ignored. During Maha Shivratri, on 26th February, Muslims protested the placement of loudspeakers and religious flags in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand which prompted a clash between the two sides.

They launched stones from the rooftops of their houses and school premises after which Hindus also hit back. Eight vehicles, including a car, six bikes, a scooter, and a bicycle, were set on fire and at least 6 individuals were injured during the incident.

Earlier, a violent altercation broke out on 24th February when Muslims attacked Hindus for celebrating Maha Shivratri outside a steel factory in the Bilaspur district’s Gwalathai area of Himachal Pradesh. Muslims reportedly opened fire on Hindus who were organizing bhandara. During the conflict, three individuals from both sides sustained wounds and were taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Young Muslim men have even singled out Hindu females and engaged in lewd behavior during such gatherings. Last October, Amir Khan who masqueraded as Aman was caught entering garba festivities with a minor girl by the members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, in Indore. She was later found to be missing from Balaghat. Khan was arrested and further probe unveiled that he went to the event with numerous girls, including underage ones. His phone had graphic images and chats of his victims.

Likewise, Firoz identified himself as Rahul and entered a garba event in Ujjain. He even had condoms with him. However, the Muslim youth was handed over to the authorities after members of the Hindu community grew suspicious and questioned him. Furthermore, sacred Hindu processions have frequently been targeted across the country during these holy celebrations, posing serious challenges to law and order and putting lives in danger.

Nevertheless, Hindus are required to sacrifice everything and submit to the altar of secularism, whose stress is solely on their shoulders, in accordance with the discriminatory principles of brotherhood and harmony practised in India. Despite the freedoms afforded by the Constitution and extended to all other communities, Hindus cannot determine who should be eligible to take part in their religious events without being subjected to severe criticism and unwarranted lectures on universal acceptance and tolerance.

Hindus are required to carry the burden of secularism which takes precedence over everything, while practitioners of other faiths enjoy the liberty to express and celebrate their beliefs and festivals as they decide. The skewed secularism is enforced to the detriment of Hindus, undermining their rights and religion and if someone dares to openly assert their faith, they are painted as intolerant, prejudiced and everything in between. Hindu rights tend to go for a toss for the sake of secularism, time and again.