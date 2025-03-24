Saturday, June 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsJaya Bachchan, who wanted a ban on mimicry by RJs, now remembers freedom of...
News Reports
Updated:

Jaya Bachchan, who wanted a ban on mimicry by RJs, now remembers freedom of expression after protests against Kunal Kamra for his ‘joke’

In August 2014, Jaya Bachchan had raised objections in Parliament against mimicry and jokes by radio jockeys. She called such humour "absolutely objectionable" and accused RJs of being guilty of obscene jokes and disrespecting lawmakers.

OpIndia Staff
Jaya Bachchan's stance on freedom of speech in Kunal Kamra case is in contradiction with what she had said in 2014
Jaya Bachchan has questioned lack of freedom of speech in the country while she objected to RJs' mimicry in 2014 (Image: File/NDTV)

On 24th March, Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan raised concerns over the shrinking space for free expression. Her comments came in response to the attack on alleged stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s office by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) members. Ironically, in 2014, she had raised objections over mimicry done by Radio Jockeys (RJs).

Reacting to the backlash against Kunal Kamra over his video indirectly mocking the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and the FIR, she asked, “Where is the freedom of speech?” She added, “If restrictions are placed on what people say, what will happen to the media? You people are already in bad shape. Soon you’ll be told—say only this news, don’t say anything else. Don’t take Jaya Bachchan’s interview.”

Taking aim at the ruling party, Bachchan added, “There is freedom of action only when there is violence—beat up opposition members, rape women, murder them. What else is left?” She also criticised Eknath Shinde, saying, “You left your original party for power. Wasn’t that an insult to Balasaheb Thackeray?”

The irony – her 2014 call for a ban on mimicry

While Jaya Bachchan has suddenly realised that there is a need for ‘freedom of speech’, her own record says otherwise. In August 2014, she had raised objections in Parliament against mimicry and jokes by radio jockeys. She called such humour “absolutely objectionable” and accused RJs of being guilty of obscene jokes and disrespecting lawmakers. At that time, she asked then Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar if he was going to do anything about it and demanded action against what she saw as an attack on the dignity of Parliament.

The change in her stance on freedom of speech is a stark reminder that for several public figures like her, the value of free speech depends entirely on who is speaking and whom they are speaking against.

The latest Kunal Kamra controversy over song mocking Eknath Shinde

On Sunday, 23rd of March, Shiv Sena workers reportedly vandalised the hotel – The Unicontinental Mumbai, in Khar – where Kunal Kamra did his “comedy” skit. Members of Shiv Sena also gathered outside various police stations demanding action against Kamra.

In his skit, Kunal Kamra performed to a parody song set to the tune of the 1997 Bollywood song ‘Dil to pagal hai’. In that, he had referred to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as ‘Gaddar’ (traitor) for his defection in 2022.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjaya bachchan freedom of speech, vandalism at kunal kamra office
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com